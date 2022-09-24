The Brown Hotel is an iconic, long-standing emblem of Louisville, Kentucky -- and along with it, its famous Hot Brown, a Southern cuisine staple.

Chef Justin Sutherland, a former "Top Chef" finalist and "Iron Chef" champion, joined "Good Morning America" to break down the beloved dish, a recipe for which is included in Sutherland's new cookbook, "Northern Soul: Southern-Inspired Home Cooking from a Northern Kitchen."

"Nothing about a Hot Brown is good for your blood pressure," said Sutherland. "Nor, I might add, is a 'Top Chef' elimination challenge."

Find Sutherland's full recipe for the classic open-face sandwich below.

Hot Brown

Courtesy of Quarto Publishing Group. Hot Brown from Chef Justin Sutherland's new cookbook, "Northern Soul."

Makes 2 sandwiches



Ingredients

2 thick slices sourdough bread

8 ounces sliced ham, warmed

4 strips thick-cut bacon, cooked

1/2 cup Mornay sauce, warm

1/4 cup shredded smoked Gouda cheese

2 teaspoons minced fresh chives

4 roasted tomatoes

2 fried eggs, optional



Directions



Preheat the broiler in your oven with a rack about 8 inches from the heat source. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.



Assemble the open faced sandwiches on the baking sheet: Bread on the bottom, topped with ham, then bacon. Pour the sauce over the sandwich, then sprinkle on the cheese.



Place under the broiler and broil until the sauce bubbles and the cheese has just started to brown on top, about 3 minutes. Garnish with chives and serve alongside the roasted tomatoes.



Add a fried egg, if you're feeling naughty. (I always add the eggs.)

