The sip of the season just got even easier to enjoy at home.

Food blogger and cookbook author Maria Provenzano joined "Good Morning America" on Saturday to share her recipe that uses a slow cooker to make a large batch of the hit seasonal drink, pumpkin spice lattes.

Check out the full recipe below.

Homemade Crockpot Pumpkin Spice Latte

Ingredients

3 cups half-and-half

3 cups whole milk

6 cups strong coffee

1 1/2 cups pumpkin puree

2 tablespoons vanilla extract

1 cup sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup maple syrup

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

Cinnamon stick, optional (for more a spice flavor)

Directions

Whisk all ingredients together in a Crockpot and cook on high for 1-2 hours.

This can be kept warm in the Crockpot for a party. This recipe can also be cut in half.

For a thicker, creamier drink, use 6 cups half-and-half, but no milk. For a lighter drink, use all milk, no half-and-half.