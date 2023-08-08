From humble beginnings to a fleet of food trucks around the country, Cousins Maine Lobster has taken the United States by storm with its fresh and delicious lobster rolls.
Cousins Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac opened their first food truck in 2012 in Los Angeles. Later that year, an appearance on "Shark Tank" completely changed the trajectory of business. An investment from Barbara Corcoran allowed them to expand beyond their one truck -- and California.
Now, Cousins Maine Lobster can be found in 60 cities throughout the country with 20 trucks. If you're not near one of those trucks, no problem: They also sell their products online.
Thanks to a recent appearance on "GMA3," now you can also make their lobster rolls at home. They recently shared three different varieties of lobster rolls that can be found aboard their trucks.
Check out the full recipes below.
Maine Roll Recipe
Ingredients
1 pound Maine lobster meat, chilled
Mayo
4 New England split-top rolls
Lemon wedges
Drawn butter
Directions
Butter both sides of your New England split-top rolls and grill for 30-45 seconds on each side in a pan until the rolls are golden brown.
Delicately line the inside of the toasted rolls with a swipe of mayo.
Evenly divide the pound of Maine lobster meat between the four rolls, paying careful attention to not tear the rolls.
Serve each of your Maine rolls with a lemon wedge for squeezing.
Connecticut Roll Recipe
Ingredients
1 pound Maine lobster meat
4 New England split-top rolls
Lemons
Drawn butter
Directions
Butter both sides of your New England split-top rolls and grill for 30-45 seconds on each side in a pan until the rolls are golden brown.
Add Maine lobster meat to a second skillet with drawn butter for 30-45 seconds until warm.
Remove meat from the skillet and evenly divide across the toasted rolls.
Top the rolls with a drizzle of warm lemon butter.
Protein Style Recipe
Can be prepared Maine or Connecticut style on a bed of cabbage instead of a roll for fewer carbs.
Ingredients
1 pound Maine lobster meat, chilled
Lemons
Drawn butter
Shredded cabbage
Directions
Add a bed of cabbage onto your plate for the lobster to be plated upon.
Add Maine lobster meat to a skillet with drawn butter for 30-45 seconds until warm.
Remove the meat from the skillet and divide evenly across the beds of cabbage.
Top the meat with a drizzle of warm lemon butter.