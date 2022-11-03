Anyone who has ever hosted a holiday meal has most likely tapped lifestyle and culinary icon Martha Stewart for her tried-and-true recipe and tips.

This year, home cooks have a new resource to pull off a Thanksgiving feast just like the best-selling author, host and restaurateur with a Uber Eats' new Grocery Aisles.

In partnership with the food delivery service, Stewart curated a list of must-have ingredients that can be shopped directly through the app for her exclusive recipes.

Uber Eats Martha Stewart with her exclusive Thanksgiving dishes with Grocery Aisles.

Check out her full recipe below for a spatchcock turkey, roasted fruit and vegetable brioche stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce.

Uber Eats also called on other culinary-pop culture powerhouses like Matty Matheson and Tieghan Gerard of Half Baked Harvest for their respective Thanksgiving Aisle shopping lists.

All three all-star chef lists will be available via the Uber Eats app.

Martha Stewart's Thanksgiving Spatchcock Turkey with Roasted Fruit and Vegetable Brioche Stuffing

Uber Eats A spatchcocked turkey for Thanksgiving from Martha Stewart and Uber Eats new Grocery Aisles.

Serves: 8 with leftovers

Only takes 30 mins to cook



Ingredients



1 10-12 pound fresh turkey

2 teaspoons flaky sea salt, inclusive of extra for seasoning

1 1/4 teaspoons coarsely ground black pepper, plus more for seasoning, used throughout recipe

10-12 sage leaves

8-12 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature, used throughout the recipe

1/4 cup minced herbs such as parsley, sage, and thyme

2 small red onions, peeled and sliced into 1/2 inch thick rounds

2 small yellow onions, peeled and sliced into 1/2 inch thick rounds



Roasted Fruit & Vegetable Brioche Stuffing



1/2 loaf brioche, crusts trimmed and cut into 4, 1-inch thick slices (sub challah or white bread)

8 – 12 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature, used throughout the recipe

1/2 butternut squash, peeled and seeded and cut into 1/2-inch x 2 inch batons, about 1 pound when trimmed

1/2 kabocha squash, seeded and cut into 1/2-inch wedges, about 11/4 pounds when trimmed (sub acorn squash or butternut squash)

6 shallots, peeled and kept whole, about 1 pound

2 small firm apples, such as pink lady or mcintosh, about 3/4 pound

2 small or 1 medium bulb fennel, stems and fronds trimmed, cut into 1/2 thick sticks, about 1 pound when trimmed

1 bunch purple seedless grapes, about 1 pound

5 – 6 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon flaky sea salt, plus more for seasoning

1 1/4 teaspoons coarsely ground black pepper, plus more for seasoning, used throughout recipe

Several sprigs fresh thyme



Gravy



6 tablespoons turkey fat, left in the roasting pan

6 tablespoons flour

1 cup white wine (sub apple cider or apple cider vinegar)

6 cups homemade chicken stock

Sea salt and coarsely ground black pepper



Directions



Toast the brioche: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Cut each slice of the brioche in half. Spread the slices with two tablespoons of soft butter. Arrange the slices on a baking sheet and toast until golden, about 5 minutes. Set aside.

In a small bowl combine the minced herbs with 6 tablespoons of the softened butter. Season with 1 teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper. Stir to combine. Increase oven temperature to 425 degrees.

Spatchcock the turkey: Rinse the interior and exterior of the turkey under cold running water. Pat dry. Place the turkey, breast side down, on a work surface.

Starting at the thigh end, cut along one side of the backbone with sharp kitchen shears. Turn the turkey around and cut along the other side. Discard or save backbone for stock.

Season the underside of the turkey with ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper.

Flip the turkey over and open it up like a book. Press firmly on the breastbone to flatten, use a rolling pin for extra leverage if necessary.

Loosen the turkey skin: Working from the neck end, slide fingers under the skin towards the end of the breast, being careful not to tear the skin.

Carefully place a few sage leaves between the skin and the flesh, creating a decorative mosaic pattern.

Use the same loosening technique with the legs – working fingers up and over thighs and placing sage leaves in decorative fashion.

Using the back of a spoon or a rubber spatula spread the entire skin of the turkey with an even coating of herb butter.



Arrange onion slices in the bottom of a large roasting pan.



Set a flat roasting rack over onions.



Arrange turkey, skin side up, on the rack, tucking the wings under the breast and pushing on legs so they do not protrude out over the roasting pan.



Roast the turkey in the top half of a preheated oven for 20 minutes.



Reduce heat to 400 degrees. 30 minutes into the turkey cooking time, set a large rimmed baking sheet on the bottom shelf of the oven.



Prepare the vegetables.



While the baking sheet heats, combine the shallots, butternut squash, kabocha squash and fennel in a large bowl. Drizzle the vegetables with 3 tablespoons of olive oil and season with 1 teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon black pepper. Quickly quarter and core apples and add to the bowl. Add a few sprigs of fresh thyme and toss to combine. Remove the baking sheet from the oven.



Drizzle with 1 tablespoons olive oil and quickly arrange fruit/vegetable mix in a single layer around the outside of the baking sheet leaving enough room for the grapes to be added in the center, essentially creating a frame like effect. Let the oven do the work.

Return the baking sheet to the bottom rack of the oven (step 6 in prepare the vegetables).



30 minutes into the vegetable cooking time, drizzle grapes with 1 tablespoon olive oil and season with a pinch of salt and pepper.



Set in the center of the sheet pan and roast until the grapes are soft and juicy and the vegetables are fork tender and slightly caramelized, approximately 10 minutes more (aka 40 minutes total cooking time).



The turkey is done when an instant read thermometer reads 165 degrees when inserted into the thickest part of the turkey thigh, about 75 minutes total cooking time.



Remove both the turkey and roasted vegetables from the oven. Transfer turkey, on its rack to a board, and allow to rest while gravy is prepared.



Time for the gravy: Using a slotted spoon remove onions from the roasting pan. Pour off any juices that have collected in the roasting pan, retaining 6 tablespoons of golden turkey drippings. Augment the drippings if necessary with however much butter is needed to obtain 6 tablespoons of fat.

Set a roasting pan on the stovetop over medium heat.

Sprinkle the flour over fat and cook, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon or spatula – until the mixture is a deep golden almost mahogany brown – about 8 minutes.

Increase heat to medium high and slowly add the white wine or cider, whisking all the while.

Slowly add stock, stirring constantly, until mixture is smooth. Cook until gravy thickens – adjust to desired consistency with more wine or stock. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Bring it all together: Arrange toasted brioche in the center of the turkey platter. Top with roasted fruits and vegetables. Drizzle with remaining tablespoon olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Present the turkey whole over the stuffing or carve and arrange on the platter. Garnish platter with fresh herbs. Serve with gravy and cranberry sauce (recipe below).

Homemade Cranberry Sauce



Ingredients



16 ounces fresh cranberries (or frozen/thawed)

1 cup sugar

1 cup freshly squeezed orange juice

Zest of 3 oranges, finely grated

Pinch sea salt



Directions



Combine cranberries, sugar, and orange juice in a saucepan. Set over medium medium high heat and bring liquid to a boil.

Reduce heat and cook, stirring often, until cranberries pop, about 5 minutes.

Stir in zest and pinch of salt.

Cook a few more minutes until the liquid is saucy and delicious.