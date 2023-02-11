Yumna Jawad of Feel Good Foodie shared this budget-friendly and easy Valentine's Day dinner idea with "Good Morning America" that uses beets to sneak veggies in and add a bright pink hue to the plate.

Bright Pink Beet Pasta

Directions

1. Bring a large pot of heavily salted water to a boil. Cook the pasta until al dente according to package directions. Reserve 1 cup pasta water, drain and return the pasta to the pot, covered.

2. Meanwhile, place the beet, Greek yogurt, feta cheese, olive oil, garlic, salt and pepper in a small blender and blend until smooth and creamy, about 1 minute.

3. Transfer the sauce on top of the cooked pasta and toss to combine. Add as much of the pasta water as needed for your desired consistency. Serve immediately.

