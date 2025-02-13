Valentine’s Day drink recipes for raspberry French 75, rosé-hued cocktails, Shirley Temples and more
Campari is red, rosé is pink, make Valentine's Day sweeter with a festive hued drink!
The Hallmark holiday that loves to peddle overpriced chocolates and prix fixe dinner menus in the name of Cupid can be equally -- if not more -- romantic by celebrating the day of love at home, especially with a handcrafted cocktail.
Preparing a loving libation can show someone special how well you know them -- and more importantly, know their palate -- while adding a personal touch and creating a memory for future romantic celebrations together.
And if you're reading this with eyes rolling to the back of your head, thinking, "Where's the love for those of us who are single?", the prospect of a solo, self-care night with any of the delicious sips from the selection below would be equally as fitting and heartfelt.
How to make a romantic Valentine's Day cocktail
Julianna McIntosh, author of "Pretty Simple Cocktails," channeled her inner romantic lyricist, Frank Sinatra, for this delicious pink-hued drink duo of the Clover Club, pulling inspiration from Sinatra's hit song, "My Funny Valentine."
Clover Club for 2
"This is the kind of cocktail that feels like it came straight from a top-tier bartender, yet it's crafted right in your own kitchen," McIntosh told "Good Morning America." "With its pretty in pink hue, it's the perfect drink to shake up for two."
She said this classic pre-Prohibition drink made with "a blend of gin, fresh lemon juice, raspberry syrup, and egg white shaken to create that signature frothy top" is a perfect Valentine's Day cocktail because it's "romantic, vibrant, and effortlessly elegant."
Raspberry French 75
McIntosh also shared her simple riff on a classic champagne cocktail, writing in her caption on Instagram alongside the demo video, "If you make just one cocktail this Valentine's Day, let it be the French 75."
To a cocktail shaker add:
4 fresh raspberries
1/2 ounce simple syrup (I used a ginger syrup)
3/4 ounce lemon juice
1 1/2 ounces gin
Muddle the raspberries, and then shake ingredients with ice in a cocktail shaker.
Double strain and top with bubbles.
Meet Me at the Clock
Create a lovely rosé ice cube as the centerpiece for this romantic, Cinderella-inspired champagne cocktail from James Grant -- the director of beverage at the luxurious Fairmont Royal York resort in Toronto.
Ingredients
1 ounce Hendrick's gin
1/2 ounce lemon juice
1/2 ounce simple syrup
5 dashes Peychaud's bitters
1 1/2 ounces Veuve Clicquot champagne
Spray of absinthe
Garnish: Frosé Ball -- Freeze rosé of choice in a spherical ice mold
Method: Combine gin, lemon juice and simple syrup in a shaker. Shake well and strain into a coupe glass. Add Veuve Clicquot and a spray of absinthe for a sparkling finish.
Cupid's Arrow aka Upgraded Strawberry Margarita
Calling all margarita fans: This drink adds just the right amount of sweetness thanks to the fresh strawberry puree, which gives the drink a gorgeous deep pink color. Plus, the addition of mint and balsamic vinegar add a touch of complexity.
Ingredients
2 ounces Teremana Blanco
1 ounce lime juice
1/2 ounce agave syrup
1 ounce strawberry puree
2 dashes balsamic vinegar
8 to 20 mint leaves
Method: In a cocktail shaker, add Teremana, lime juice, agave syrup and mint. Gently muddle. Add strawberry puree balsamic vinegar. Shake with ice and strain into rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a mint sprig.
Cherry Chocolate Boulevardier
Nick Wright, an expert bartender and current Dewar's brand ambassador with extensive experience concocting new drinks at some of the top cocktail bars in London and New York, created this sweet "twist on the iconic Boulevardier cocktail."
"The chocolate notes help highlight the rich vanilla notes [of the 12-year-old blended whisky], while the cherry flavors complement the vermouth and bitters in the cocktail, creating a complex and rich cocktail -- perfect to accompany your favorite chocolates on Valentines Day," Wright said.
Ingredients
1.5 ounces Dewar's 12-year scotch whisky
0.75 ounces Martini & Rossi Rubino
0.75 ounces Martini & Rossi Bitter
1 ounce cherry juice
2 dashes chocolate bitters
Method: Add all ingredients to mixing glass and stir with ice until chilled. Add melted chocolate to base of glass and add cherry and mint as garnish.
Non-alcoholic Valentine's Day drinks
Going zero-proof this Valentine's Day? No problem. Check out some delicious drinks without the booze below.
Shirley Temple
The longtime classic mocktail, before the term was trendy, is a simple mix. To a tall glass of ice add an ounce of grenadine, ginger ale and, of course, a couple maraschino cherries to garnish.
Strawberry Hot Chocolate Affogato
Get the best of both worlds with McIntosh's drink/dessert that has all the flavor profiles of a chocolate-covered strawberry.
Espresso Martini
Check out chef Carla Hall's mocktail version of the popular caffeinated cocktail here.