Robin Roberts and Amber Laign are shaking things up ahead of their upcoming nuptials with a live bachelorette celebration complete with two tasty mocktails inspired by their favorite cocktails.
Celebrity chef Carla Hall joined the "Good Morning America" co-anchor and her longtime partner in studio on Wednesday to demonstrate how to make and serve the two non-alcoholic beverages.
Since Roberts loves spicy margaritas and Laign prefers espresso martinis, Hall concocted a zero-proof option of each.
Check out the full recipes below and even more recipes on her website here.
Espresso Martini Mocktail
Ingredients
1 1/2 ounces espresso, or one shot
1/2 ounce dark honey simple syrup (recipe below)
1 ounce non-alcoholic coffee liqueur or coffee syrup
1 ounce zero proof vodka (optional)
Coffee beans, or chocolate covered espresso beans, for garnish
Dark Honey Simple Syrup
1/2 cup dark honey
1/2 cup water
1 teaspoon coffee extract
Directions
For the honey syrup: In a small sauce pot over medium heat, combine the honey, water and coffee extract. Bring to a boil and then remove from the heat. Allow to cool before using.
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice.
Pour in the espresso, honey simple syrup and coffee liqueur.
Cover and shake vigorously for 30 seconds.
Pour into a chilled martini glass and garnish with coffee beans, or chocolate covered espresso beans.
Hot Honey Margarita Mocktail
Ingredients
2 ounces zero-proof tequila
3/4 ounce hot honey (recipe below)
3/4 ounce orange juice
Sliced lime wheel (optional garnish)
Hot Honey
1/2 cup honey
1 1/2 teaspoons ground cayenne
1/4 cup lime juice
Directions
For the hot honey: In a small sauce pot over medium heat, combine the honey, cayenne and lime juice. Mix well and heat for 2 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool.
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice.
Pour in the tequila, hot honey and orange juice.
Cover and shake vigorously for 15 seconds.
Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass.
Optionally, you can lightly brush the rim of the glass with honey and dip it into your favorite seasoned salt.
See more of Carla Hall's recipes on her website.