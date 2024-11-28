Martha Stewart had 35 homemade pies in five flavors prepped, cooked, cooled and ready for Thanksgiving before the sun even came up on Thursday.
The media and lifestyle maven, who recently celebrated the publication of her 100th cookbook, shared an inside-the-kitchen look at her Thanksgiving confections again this year in an Instagram post with 10 photos showing her pie process.
"Total pies baked 35," she wrote in the caption. "Chocolate pecan, brown butter maple rum pecan, pumpkin phyllo, apple crumb, and cranberry."
According to Stewart's "Thanksgiving 2024 Pie Pie Chart," which featured prominently in one of the photos in the carousel, 14 of the pies were Pecan Chocolate, five were Apple Crumb, three were Cranberry Nut Crust, three were Plain Pecan and two were Pumpkin Phyllo.
Stewart said the whole process took two days and she used "100 eggs, 14 pounds pecan halves, eleven jars Karo syrup, 25 pounds [Heckers] flour, thirty pounds [Plugra] butter, six cups maple syrup, 60 ounces pumpkin puree, 18 cups fresh cranberries" and more.
"I used three big ovens which are a mess now because I stupidly forgot to place cookie sheets under some of the pies, which bubbled and oozed everywhere - the pies are delicious," Stewart wrote.
If unlike Martha you haven't already planned a sweet treat to make, check out more Thanksgiving dessert recipes here or try these for pumpkin pie in a mug or a persimmon crumble recipes.