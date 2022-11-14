Why fuss over a full pecan pie when you can create a handheld treat to add to your friendsgiving or Thanksgiving dessert table?

Tiffany Chen, cookbook author and founder of Tiff's Treats in Austin, Texas, shared these simple pecan pie bars with "Good Morning America" that she says make for a perfect treat to pack for any impromptu holiday gathering.

With minimal ingredients, the riff on a traditional Thanksgiving pie boasts decadent layers with pie crust, honey oatmeal pecan cookies, pie filling and pecans.

Pecan pie bars

"If you like pecan pie even a little bit, these bars will knock you off your feet. The base is made from honey oatmeal pecan cookie dough (delicious on its own) and topped with pie filling and pecans for a sweet, gooey and crunchy top. Imagine serving these bars at the Thanksgiving table, perhaps with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. You’ll be invited back the next year -- no doubt in charge of dessert."

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Bake Time: 32 to 37 minutes

Makes: 12 bars

Ingredients

For the honey oatmeal pecan cookie dough

1 1/8 cups (2 1 /4 sticks) salted butter, softened

1 cup granulated white sugar

1/2 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/3 cups thick rolled oats

1/3 cup honey

1 cup pecan pieces

Cooking spray

For the filling

2 large eggs

1/2 cup light corn syrup

1/2 cup granulated white sugar

1 1/2 tablespoons salted butter, melted

3/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/2 cup chopped pecans

1/2 tablespoon cornstarch

For the topping

1 cup chopped pecans

1/2 cup pecan halves

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

In a large mixing bowl, cream the butter, white sugar and brown sugar together using a hand/electric mixer on medium speed until the mixture is smooth.

Add the eggs, vanilla, salt and baking soda to the butter mixture. Mix on medium speed until the ingredients are incorporated and smooth.

Add the flour and oats. Mix on low speed until the flour is no longer loose, then on medium speed until the flour is fully incorporated. Add the honey and pecan pieces and mix until fully incorporated.

Lightly coat a 9-by-13-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Place the dough in the bottom of the pan and use your hands to flatten it into an even layer.

For the filling, in another mixing bowl, add the eggs and beat to a smooth consistency. Then add the corn syrup, sugar, melted butter, vanilla and chopped pecans and mix well using a spatula. Mix in the cornstarch, then allow the filling to rest for 2 minutes. Pour the filling on top of the cookie base layer in the pan and use a spatula to spread the mixture evenly.

For the topping, distribute the chopped pecans and pecan halves evenly on top of the filling layer. Bake for 32 to 37 minutes, until the top is set well and the edges are browned.