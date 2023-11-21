If you're the type of Thanksgiving host who loves to plan all the details for the holiday meal ahead of time, you have at least one thing in common with country music superstar Martina McBride.

"Happy Thanksgiving Week! Planning the holiday meal is one of my favorite things to do," she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post Monday alongside photos of her handwritten menu and timeline.

This year, McBride said she sat down with her whole family to talk through the food and is "attempting" to make everyone's favorite Thanksgiving dishes -- which comes out to 17 recipes in total.

"They may or may not all get made…who knows?" she continued. "The Parker House rolls are a bit ambitious (I have Sister Schubert's in the freezer as backup), we probably don't need a cheese tray, and the carrot side dish is a new recipe which may be pushed aside for another time (even though they sit on top of lemony whipped feta and sound delicious)."

Celebrity Thanksgiving menus

McBride will start her Thanksgiving 2023 meal off with appetizers, including deviled eggs, a "banana mayo thing," whipped goat cheese with candied bacon and dates, and a cheese tray and/or veggie tray.

Dinner, according to the list, will include a roasted chicken breast with herbs, honey baked ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, roasted carrots, corn pudding, creamed corn -- "yes I know there are 2 corn dishes," she acknowledged in the caption -- fluff salad, and Parker House rolls.

Finally for dessert, she will have pumpkin pie with cinnamon whipped cream and French silk pie.

The singer and songwriter, whose menu is noticeably lacking the traditional star poultry, turkey, also noted that she will be "delegating some of the cooking" to her daughters.

"Ava is making the French Silk Pie, Green Bean casserole goes to Emma, Delaney will help with whatever needs done as she is a great jump in and do what needs to be done gal," the mother of three wrote. "And there will be other things they will help with too."

McBride also shared her fully written out timeline of prep work and cooking for the week through Thursday -- "the big day" -- with reminders to "have coffee, have fun, have a glass of wine, pray, eat, and clean up."

The timeline for Thanksgiving Day that Martina McBride plans to follow. Martina McBride/Instagram

McBride wrote in the caption about how she envisions Thanksgiving unfolding at home: "a day in the kitchen with my girls, football on the TV, John and Cole in and out of the kitchen (we will be missing two of the boyfriends) and a relaxed fun day of memory making."

After the turkey-less feast is complete, McBride said she will hop on the tour bus and head to her first Joy of Christmas Tour show in Raleigh, North Carolina.