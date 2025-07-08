The wait for the return of the McDonald's Snack Wrap is almost over.
When does McDonald's Snack Wrap go on the menu?
Starting this Thursday, July 10, McDonald's will once again sell the fan-favorite crispy chicken wraps as early as 10:30 a.m.
Participating restaurant locations will also offer the Snack Wrap on the McDonald's late night menu.
What are the new McDonald's Snack Wrap flavors?
The new iteration of Snack Wrap will be available in two flavors: spicy and ranch.
The spicy Snack Wrap has a habanero kick, similar to the Spicy McCrispy Chicken Sandwich.
The ranch Snack Wrap offers the opposite, with a savory taste and hints of garlic and onion.
How much is a McDonald's Snack Wrap?
For just $2.99, customers can enjoy either flavor of the new Snack Wrap.
Where to get the McDonald's Snack Wrap
The new Snack Wrap will be available in-restaurant and at drive-thrus and will also be available to order via the McDonald's app.