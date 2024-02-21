The light at the end of the winter tunnel is drawing near and Ben & Jerry’s is adding a new pint to brighten up the freezer aisle and help cure the winter blues.

A pint of Limited-Batch Marshmallow Sky Ben & Jerry's ice cream. Ben & Jerry's

The new limited batch Marshmallow Sky flavor, inspired by the brand's cloud scene, is made with a marshmallow ice cream base, marshmallow swirls and gobs of chocolate and chocolate chocolate chip cookie dough.

Marshmallow Sky gets its electric blue color from the use of spirulina extract, a safe-to-eat blue/green algae, which was recently seen all over social media when Erewhon created the blue cloud smoothie.

The flavor began as a Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shop exclusive, but the brand announced the fan favorite will be popping up where Ben & Jerry's pints are sold across the U.S. for $4.99 - $6.99.