Wendy's is partnering with Girl Scouts of the USA to serve up a new, limited-time Thin Mints Frosty.
Starting Feb. 21, the newest Frosty, which combines the flavor of two iconic fan favorites, Girl Scout Thin Mints and the Wendy's Frosty, will be available at restaurants nationwide.
The sweet new spin on the classic combines mint-chocolate flavor with a crumbly, cookie butter texture and the cool, creamy Frosty that fans know and love.
Customers can try the new frozen treat in a Classic Chocolate or Vanilla Frosty.