Wendy's fan favorite dessert is back!
The restaurant chain recently announced on its website that its Vanilla frosty has returned for the customers to enjoy.
However, the company has not provided other details on how long the item will be available for purchase.
The Vanilla frosty often disappears from Wendy's menu to make way for limited-time flavors.
It was last featured in September before being replaced in October by the SpongeBob SquarePants Krabby Patty Kollab Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty. In November, it made way for the new Salted Caramel Frosty.
Along with the return, Wendy's is also offering a chance to score the sweet treat for free through its $3 Frosty Key Tags.
The Frosty Key Tags are on sale through Feb. 15, giving customers a free Jr. Frosty with every purchase throughout 2025.
Available in Chocolate or Vanilla, the tags are redeemable until Dec. 31 and can be purchased in-store, on the app, or in bulk through the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, which receives 90% of the proceeds.
Whether physical or digital, the tag unlocks a free Frosty every visit, making it the perfect way to enjoy the treat all year long while supporting a great cause.
ABC News has reached out to Wendy's for comment but did not hear back immediately.
Earlier this month, Wendy's launched a two-for-$7 deal, available until March 2. The offer includes a choice of their classic or spicy crispy chicken sandwich, Dave's Single, or classic or spicy 10-piece chicken nuggets.
The deal can be claimed both in-store and on the Wendy's app. To take advantage of it, simply go to the "Meal Deals" section of the app, where you can choose two items for just $7.