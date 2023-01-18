Barilla knows the stomach is one of the best ways to someone's heart, and just in time for Valentine's Day, the company has crafted a new pasta shape that speaks to those with a culinary love language.

The pasta producer, beloved by food professionals and home cooks alike -- including popular Italian American recipe developer and content creator Dan "Grossy" Pelosi -- is offering the limited-edition "Love Pasta" as part of a new giveaway.

The dried heart-shaped tubes made with durum wheat flour and semolina were inspired by one of Barilla's 35 iconic pasta cuts, Mezzi Rigatoni, which has small ridges to help sauce stick.

Barilla New Barilla Love pasta with sauce, parmesan cheese and herbs.

For carb lovers looking for a chance to win a 12-ounce box of the new pasta, Barilla has asked fans to fill out a submission form between Jan. 18 and Feb. 1 and share how Barilla brings them closer to their loved ones.

An array of random winners will be selected to receive the Barilla Love pasta kit on Feb. 1, and one lucky fan will win an Italian getaway with a loved one.

The pasta kit comes with one box of the new shape, two recipes, pasta-themed Valentine's cards, heart-shaped plates and measuring spoons with sweet nothings engraved on the handles, including "A heap of love."

"Each pasta shape has a story. For us, reimagining our iconic Blue Box pasta line to include this charming shape is one other way pasta enthusiasts can celebrate their love for one another and their love of pasta," Melissa Tendick, vice president of marketing for Barilla, said in a statement. "There is no better way to show you care than through cooking, and we're looking forward to seeing our fans create authentic, delicious Italian meals at home this Valentine's Day."