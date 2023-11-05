With just over three weeks until Thanksgiving, holiday food and drinks are hitting menus.

Starbucks new holiday menu, cups and more

Four holiday drinks on the menu for a limited time at Starbucks. Starbucks

Starbucks officially welcomed back the most magical time of year on Thursday, unveiling its holiday menu and cups that come in four new festive designs: party plaid, peppermint swirl, ribbon spool and bauble wrap.

The newest beverage to hit the holiday menu is an Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai, with gingerbread flavors to amplify the spices of the chai.

The brand new gingerbread oatmilk chai at Starbucks. Starbucks

The beverage is made with a blend of oat milk and black tea infused with cinnamon and warming spices, topped with a sprinkle of spice topping.

"It's a love letter to gingerbread and ginger," Matt Thornton, senior beverage developer at Starbucks, said in a statement.

Other returning seasonal favorites include the classic Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte and Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte.

Holiday pastry items from Starbucks. Starbucks

At select locations in the United States that serve Oleato beverages, customers can also try the new Oleato Gingerbread Oatmilk Latte.

As for the menu of holiday treats, Starbucks announced the return of the Cranberry Bliss Bar, Gingerbread Loaf, Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop, Snowman Cookie and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish.

New holiday menu debuts at Dunkin'

The Boston-based coffee chain unveiled its newest limited-time menu of holiday beverages, donut boxes and deals to start spreading holiday cheer.

The all-new Spiced Cookie Coffee will be available as iced or hot, and features brown sugar and vanilla flavor notes and oat milk to capture the essence of freshly baked oatmeal cookies.

Other fan favorites will return including Dunkin's Cookie Butter Cold Brew, alongside the Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte and Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte.

Dunkin' also created new festive donut boxes that come printed in a gift wrap design. Later this month, the Dunkin' bakery case will feature a Holiday Sprinkle takeover for classic chocolate, vanilla and strawberry frosted donuts.

Additionally, Dunkin' is launching new Loaded Hash Browns, the latest breakfast innovation with layers of hash browns topped with warm cheddar queso, a hint of jalapeno and finished with crumbled bacon.

To further embrace the season of giving, Dunkin' Rewards members can enjoy a free classic donut with the return of Free Donut Wednesdays upon the purchase of any drink, from now through Dec. 31. Additional benefits for loyalty members include early access to holiday rewards, $1 medium hot coffees, free drinks with purchase, bonus points and more through Nov. 30.

Wendy's Peppermint Frosty

A peppermint frosty from Wendy's. Wendy's

The fast-food restaurant chain announced the return of its iconic Peppermint Frosty, which hits menus nationwide on Nov. 14 for a limited time.

The Peppermint Frosty combines peppermint with the classic thick and creamy Frosty base for a sweet taste of winter.