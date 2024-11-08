The countdown to turkey day is on. With T-minus 20 days until Thanksgiving, it's time to get a move on menu planning for the moveable feast.
This year, retailers are making it easier than ever with convenient ways to order your centerpiece bird -- or the entire meal -- online for fast, fresh delivery right to your kitchen.
Where to order a fresh turkey for Thanksgiving online
From tried and true vendors with longstanding turkey farm relationships like Williams Sonoma to quick and affordable options delivered through Amazon Fresh, there's a turkey for every table just a click away.
Williams Sonoma
The culinary retailer is a perfect one-stop shop for everything from the turkey to the ultimate roasting pan you'll need to cook it in -- and bonus, you can choose from a variety of birds that are the right size to feed your holiday table.
Click here to shop the whole selection of Willie Bird Fresh Turkeys, which come in four different sizes ranging from 10 to 22 pounds.
Amazon Fresh
The online grocery arm of the tech and retail giant is in full holiday season swing with annual Thanksgiving promotions from Amazon Fresh, including deals on Butterball frozen turkeys starting at 49 cents per pound for 14 to 16 pounds, totaling just under $7.
A 10 to 12-pound Diestel Turkey Ranch whole frozen young turkey is on sale now for 50% off.
Diestel, Frozen Young Turkey, 10-12 lbs, No Antibiotics Ever
- $17.90
- $35.90
- Amazon Fresh
Omaha Steaks
The direct-to-kitchen food retailer offers an array of meats, but this Thanksgiving, it's just the place for a great medium-sized bird that comes with a cooking bag and pop-up turkey timer for easy preparation. Plus, there are lots of shipping options and, when ordering directly from Omaha Steaks, the company offers this turkey half off with the purchase of any other food item.
ButcherBox
For just under $80 and free shipping, the direct-to-consumer butcher offers a Thanksgiving Turkey Box, which includes a medium-sized 14 to 18-pound whole turkey, hatched and raised on a 5th-generation family farm in Pennsylvania.
Now through Nov. 18, new members who order here can get their choice of a free 10 to 14-pound turkey, an 8-pound spiral ham or a 5-pound boneless turkey breast in their first ButcherBox order, while supplies last.
Where to order the whole Thanksgiving meal, side dishes and more online
Blue Apron
The bestselling Classic Thanksgiving Box that serves six to eight people for under $100 is available for pre-order now for delivery the week of Nov. 18.
The festive holiday box includes ingredients to make the following six dishes: Savory Butter Roasted Turkey Breast, Homemade Garlic & Herb Gravy, Fresh Cranberry Sauce with Ginger & Spicy Maple Syrup, Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Fried Rosemary & Pumpkin Seeds, Brown Butter & White Cheddar Mashed Potatoes with Romano Cheese & Chives, and Apple Crumb Pie with Almonds.
In addition to the easy-to-follow recipe cards, customers will receive a holiday prep guide with make-ahead tips, a preparation checklist and extra entertaining ideas.
Orders can be placed until 12 p.m. EST on Friday, Nov. 15 for a selection of delivery dates.
Home Chef
The meal kit service created the perfect Thanksgiving shortcut with convenient ready-to-heat options, available both online for delivery and for pickup at Kroger stores nationwide.
The Thanksgiving Dinner Heat-and-Eat Bundle, which serves 10 people, includes sides like white cheddar and sage biscuits with honey butter, Brussels sprouts with caramelized onion and maple glaze, and sweet potato casserole and green bean casserole. The fresh ingredients are delivered direct to people's doors and come with easy-to-follow instructions for dishes that take as little at 20 minutes to prepare.
Check out the full menu of options, including turkey and seasonal desserts like pumpkin cheesecake and a pumpkin cookie skillet, and order by Nov. 17.
Williams Sonoma
Get a complete Thanksgiving dinner for eight people with a fresh 12 to 14-pound free range, pre-brined Willie Bird turkey, green bean almondine, classic mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie to serve the classic holiday meal with ease.
Williams Sonoma Complete Thanksgiving Free-Range Turkey Dinner, Serves 8
- $269.95
- Williams Sonoma
The Williams Sonoma Test Kitchen Side Bundle feeds up to 10 people and comes with six gourmet side dishes: Apple & Orange Cranberry Sauce, Pesto Green Beans, Herby Sourdough Stuffing, Herb-Infused Mashed Potatoes, Shaved Brussels Sprouts with Bacon & Balsamic, Brown-Butter Sweet Potatoes with Pecan Sage Streusel. The nearly 10 pounds of made-from-scratch sides ship frozen for an easy store, heat and serve Thanksgiving experience giving hosts more time to celebrate the day with loved ones.
Have a smaller crowd, prefer just white meat or don't feel like carving? Check out the 3-pound Willie Bird Herb-Roasted Turkey Breast that comes fully cooked and chilled, ready to heat, and serves 10 to 12 people.
Amazon Fresh
"This season, Amazon Fresh customers don't have to choose between saving money and honoring their favorite Thanksgiving meal traditions," Claire Peters, VP of Amazon Fresh, said in a statement. "At less than $5 per person, our Thanksgiving dinner deals offer customers convenience and variety at an incredible value."
Now through Nov. 28, customers who shop Amazon Fresh online will find deals on all Thanksgiving basket essentials -- with even deeper discounts for Prime members -- and a huge selection with same-day delivery and pickup options.
Deals throughout the month can be found on the Amazon Fresh Thanksgiving page, including 30% off Thanksgiving staples, plus an additional 10% off for Prime members; baking essentials for under $5 for all customers; Amazon Fresh pies for $4.99 for Prime members; and buy four, get 15% off Amazon private label wines for all customers.
ButcherBox
The Thanksgiving Feast Box for $135.00 from ButcherBox includes a whole 10 to 14-pound turkey and a 5-pound boneless turkey breast, both hatched and raised on a family farm in Pennsylvania. Click here to order the box online.
The box also comes with 2 pounds of Italian ground sausage, 15 ounces of fully cooked heirloom potatoes, and 10 ounces of crate-free ButcherBox bacon.