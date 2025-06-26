Oreo is answering fans' wishes and bringing back a long-missed favorite!
On Thursday, the iconic cookie brand announced the return of its fan-favorite, blueberry pie-flavored cookies, making their way back to shelves for the first time since 2017.
According to a press release, the flavor ranks among the top five most talked about and engaged with Oreo varieties on social media and will be available in grocery stores nationwide starting July 7, 2025, but only for a limited time.
“OREO Blueberry Pie Cookies are crafted to satisfy your summer feels,” the brand shared, describing the treat as featuring a sweet and tangy blueberry creme filling sandwiched between two graham cracker-flavored cookies.
The Oreo Blueberry Pie Cookies will be available for presale on June 30, but fans will need to register beforehand
Fans who are eager to get an early taste can sign up for presale access at oreo.com/blueberrypie between June 26 and June 29.
Those who register will receive an email when the presale opens on June 30, with cookie packs available through the site while supplies last.
The announcement follows the brand’s recent launch of its latest flavor, Chocolate Covered Pretzel, which features pretzel-flavored cookies sprinkled with salt and filled with chocolate-flavored creme.
Oreo noted at the time that this marked the company’s first sweet-and-savory cookie, created in response to fans’ demand.