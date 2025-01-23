Chart-topping artist Post Malone is well known for his genre-mixing music, and now the singer and rapper has a hot new collaboration that puts his signature twist on another American classic: Oreo cookies.
The brand announced its latest limited edition flavor with the artist, inspired by Post Malone's "taste twists," that officially hit shelves Feb. 3.
The Post Malone OREO Cookies feature a first-of-its-kind swirled center that combines salted caramel and shortbread cremes, two of Malone's favorite flavors, which he said make "the best OREO ever!"
Malone personally curated nine unique cookie embossments inspired by his music, including a sunflower -- a nod to his record setting Double Diamond single "Sunflower" -- as well as a butterfly that represents his "Twelve Carat Toothache" album on vinyl.
The limited edition cookie packs will be available for presale starting Jan. 27, but fans can sign up online now for early access before the cookies roll out at retailers nationwide on Feb. 3.