Post Malone may be private about details of his daughter, but he is public about how much he loves being a dad.
"I'm the happiest I've ever been," Malone said about life as a dad in a 2023 interview with "Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper.
The "I Had Some Help" singer has even written music for his daughter, whose name and exact birth date he has not publicly revealed.
Malone performed his song "Yours," said to be inspired by his daughter's future wedding, at the 2024 Country Music Association Awards in Nashville.
"Yesterday she said her first word ... She's a long way from I do ... Right now she runs to me ... One day she'll run to you," the song's lyrics read. "And it's gonna be your best day ... But it's gonna be my worst ... You might watch her walkin' towards you, but I ... Saw her walkin' first."
After he finished singing at the CMAs, Malone said in his microphone, "We love you DeeDee, we love you so much."
Malone and his fiancé, whose identity he also keeps private, welcomed their daughter in 2022, according to an interview Malone gave to GQ that same year.
He told Cooper in their 2023 interview that a big part of his attraction to his fiancé was knowing she'd be a "really good" mom.
"Her heart is so massive," Malone said of his daughter's mother. "I've always wanted big kids and like a big family and I could tell she was going to be a really good momma. And she's like the number one mom in the f***ing universe."
Malone also told Cooper that even at just over 1-year-old, his daughter had seemingly inherited his love for "heavy music," noting that she gets excited when it's played for her.
"It was really cute," he said of watching her reaction to the music. "That made me really happy."
When his daughter was younger, at just 4-months-old, Malone told GQ in a September 2022 interview that he sometimes played for his daughter lullaby versions of his own songs.
He added that he hoped she would continue to like his music as she grew older.
"She hasn’t cried whenever I put my music on so far, which I think is a good sign, but we’ll wait and find out. I got to let her decide. I tried to play her some stuff but I can’t really tell what she’s into right now," he said. "She’s going to have to like my music, I think, [or] she’s going to get used to it—I know everybody at the house plays it for her and hopefully, they’ll get stuck in her head. Kids love my music for some reason, which is awesome, so I’m hoping that she just goes with the flow on that one."
Describing his daughter's style, Malone told GQ, "She's so swaggy ... She’s so cool. She’s way cooler than me but she definitely took a little inspiration from me."
When asked by Cooper a lesson that he learned from his own parents that he to pass onto his daughter, Malone said it's to just be true to yourself.
"Just be yourself. You can't make everyone happy," he said.