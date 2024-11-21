Country stars Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan joined forces on stage on the 2024 CMA Awards to perform their collaborative song, "Cowboys Cry Too."
The track, released in June, was the lead single from Ballerini's fifth studio album titled "Patterns" and was nominated for Musical Event of the Year.
Ballerini took the stage first to deliver her opening verse on the candlelit stage as smoke swirled around her feet and colorful desert scenes and cowboy silhouettes were projected on a sheer screen behind her.
Kahan emerged just after the first chorus and launched into his verse, and he and Ballerini spent the rest of the emotional performance facing one another as they joined voices.
This was the first time the singers performed "Cowboys Cry Too" on national television. Watch the full clip below.