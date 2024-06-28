Noah Kahan and Kelsea Ballerini have dropped their collaborative single, "Cowboys Cry Too."
Ballerini, who had been teasing the song on Instagram with Kahan, called it the "first song in a new chapter of music."
The track is described as a "midtempo song that allows for the full range of emotions for the toughest of all men," according to a press release.
"In our world and culture and echo chamber of highlight reels and pretty things, sometimes real feelings start to feel like something you just set aside or push down to keep up," Ballerini said in the press release. "Especially the way so many men grow up, that kind of toxic masculinity mindset of 'saddle up, brush it off.' I wanted to write my perspective and essentially celebrate the vulnerable men in my life, and Noah adding his really unfiltered perspective into it just brought it to life in a more meaningful and beautiful way."
"It's the writers who are willing to go to the awkward places that inspire me," Kahan added. "Kelsea is one of those, and I knew if we could find something we both believed to sing, it would expand how we look at the way we live, what society decides and we should reject. 'Cowboys Cry Too' is everything I believed our collaboration could be."
On Instagram, Ballerini added that she hopes the song "finds you in your humanness."
"To the cowboys, cowgirls, and anyone who listens...let 'em out," she continued. "I couldn't be more proud to put this music and message out alongside such a lovely artist and friend."
She also shared a screenshot of her conversation with Kahan over text from the moment she shared "Cowboys Cry Too" with the "Stick Season" singer.
In the message, she tells Kahan that she's making her new record and how the song, "Cowboys Cry Too," could "evolve into a true duet." She also tells him that it would need his perspective in the second verse.
Kahan replies, "Oh man I am so so honored you een thought of me.. you are amazing this is a dream come true!! I'm sure it's absolutely beautiful."
The post also included photos of the two of them in a recording studio and at a photoshoot.
You can listen to "Cowboys Cry Too" now via digital outlets, and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube.
Kahan and Ballerini previously performed together at May's ACM Awards with a mashup of their respective songs "Stick Season" and "Mountain with a View."