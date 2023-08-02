ROLLING UP THE WELCOME MAT (FOR GOOD). august eleven. “it’s kinda scary opening a wound that time has mended” …but this unexplainably transformative welcome mat had one last bit of rolling up to do 🤍 it’s most important that i articulate that this re-release is for you and you only. the added outro’s that we ended up screamsinging nightly on tour, the lyric changes along a healing journey, hearing you very loudly explain that the INTERLUDE NEEDS TO BE A FULL SONG KELSEA COME ON. plus, a new song to bring the story more up to date. with this, comes a favor. from the deepest and purest part of my heart, i ask that you help this be ours and let the music simply be the music, not dig back into the experience that it was written about nearly a year ago. as a songwriter, producer, artist i’m proud and protective of this EP, and as a woman and human also proud and protective of the new, happy season of life i’m in. my real hope is for us to continue growing, healing, and evolving together with acceptance and kindness (even when we unleash our inner fire breathing dragon singing the new versions of these songs). am i right? 😉