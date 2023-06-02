"Top Chef" host and executive producer Padma Lakshmi announced Friday that she will be leaving the culinary competition TV show at the end of the current season.
Lakshmi, 52, took to Instagram to share the news with her followers, writing, "After much soul searching, I have made the difficult decision to leave Top Chef."
Padma Lakshmi annuonces her last season of 'Top Chef'
"Having completed a glorious 20th season as host and executive producer, I am extremely proud to have been part of building such a successful show and of the impact it has had in the worlds of television and food," she continued. "After 17 years, many of the cast and crew are like family to me and I will miss working alongside them dearly. I feel it's time to move on and need to make space for Taste the Nation, my books and other creative pursuits. I am deeply thankful to all of you for so many years of love and support."
Aside from the hit Bravo series, Lakshmi hosted her own show, "Taste The Nation," which made its debut in 2020 on Hulu.
The longtime award-winning television host, author, activist and model recently made the Time 100 list of most influential people in 2023, which she hailed as the "pinnacle" of her career.
Lakshmi is also the American Civil Liberties Union ambassador for immigration and women's rights.
- 1
- 2
- 3September 25, 2018
The mother of one also modeled recently in the highly buzzed-about 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.
The "Top Chef" season 20 finale will air June 8 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.
Hulu is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."