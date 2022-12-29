Grab a bottle of your favorite bubbly and get ready to kick off 2023 with elegant, easy-to-make champagne cocktail!

From crisp and bright brut to sparkling rose with a sweet twist, there are so many ways to use champagne for the perfect festive drink.

Stock up on any bubbles of choice -- sparkling wine, champagne or prosecco -- and raise a glass at midnight or enjoy one of the recipes below beforehand.

The New Year's Eve Sparkling Grape

Maison 9 A sparkling cocktail for New Year's Eve.

1.5 oz Maison No. 9

1.5 oz Prosecco / Sparkling Wine

1.5 oz Lemon Juice

1.5 oz Concord Grape Syrup (Homemade Recipe Below)

1 oz Vodka Skewered Concord Grapes

Directions

Shake lemon juice, grape syrup, and vodka vigorously for 20 second. Add rosé and Prosecco/Sparkling Wine to the tin, and then strain into a stemmed wine glass or coupe without ice.

For the concord grape syrup: Blend 1 cup of concord grapes and fine strain through mesh strainer to remove solids. Weigh resulting grape juice and add equal parts of sugar to the juice and stir until dissolved.

Pomegranate French 75

Mumm A sparkling pomegranate French 75 cocktail.

Influencer and content creator who has become well known and followed for her extravagant hosting skills, Cheralee Lyle, shared this recipe for a fruity twist on a classic sparkling cocktail made with California bubbles.

Ingredients

1 part Gin

1/2 part Pomegranate Juice

1/4 part Lemon juice

1/4 part Simple syrup

Mumm Napa Brut Prestige

Directions:

Add ice, gin, pomegranate juice, lemon juice, and simple syrup to cocktail shaker and shake well. Pour into coupe glass and top with Mumm Napa Brut Prestige.

Negroni Sbagliato Recipe

The now viral drink is a great sparkling and lower ABV option to kick off the New Year's Eve festivities. Plus, check out this creamy pasta recipe that "The Pasta Queen" of TikTok shared with "GMA" to pair with it.

Chandon California A champagne negroni cocktail created by Chandon California

Ingredients:

3 ounces Chandon California Brut

1-ounce Italian aperitif bitter

1 ounce Italian sweet vermouth

Orange slice for garnish



Directions:

Using a shaker tin combine all ingredients except for champagne.

Strain into a coupe glass and top with Chandon.

Garnish with an orange slice.



Sparkling Cosmopolitan Cocktail Recipe

Chandon California This champagne cosmo is a fun twist on a classic favorite.

Ingredients:

3 oz. Chandon California Rosé

1 oz. vodka

0.5 oz. lime juice

0.5 oz. triple sec

0.75 oz. cranberry juice

Lemon, cut into wheels for garnish



Directions:



Shake all ingredients except the champagne and strain into a martini glass.

Top with champagne and garnish with a lemon wheel.



Sparkling Pomegranate Spritz

Chandon California This champagne and pomegranate cocktail is the perfect drink for New Year's Eve .

Ingredients:

3 ounces limited-edition Chandon California Sparkling Rosé

1 ounce vodka

0.75 ounces lemon juice

0.5 ounces simple syrup

0.75 ounces pomegranate juice (freshly squeezed)

Fresh pomegranate seeds for garnish

Rosemary sprigs for garnish



Directions:



Shake all ingredients except sparkline rose in a shaker tin.

Strain into a wine glass with ice and top with sparkling wine and stir.

Garnish with pomegranate pearls and rosemary sprig.



The Chandon Fizz

Chandon California A champagne fizz cocktail by Chandon California

3 oz. limited-edition Chandon California Brut

1 oz. elderflower liqueur

Garnish: Orange twist

Glass: Coupe glass



Directions:



Add elderflower liqueur to the glassware and slowly pour in Chandon at an angle. Garnish with an orange twist.



Recipes reprinted courtesy of Chandon.