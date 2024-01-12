The Quaker Oats Company, the popular cereal and snack company owned by PepsiCo, has expanded an earlier December recall of certain granola bars and cereal products to include dozens more items potentially contaminated with salmonella.

The recall now includes popular products like Cap'n Crunch Treats cereal bars and Gatorade Protein Peanut Butter Chocolate Bars, with "best before" dates ranging between Jan. 11, 2024 and Oct. 31, 2024, according to a company announcement posted on the Food and Drug Administration website Thursday.

The expanded recall follows an earlier Dec. 15 announcement recalling "specific granola bars and granola cereals" including the kid-favorite Quaker Chewy Bars, Quaker Simply Granola products and the Quaker On The Go Snack Mix, among other items, "because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella." The products were sold in the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan. A full list of items included in the original recall can be found here.

Dozens more products were added to the expanded recall list this week, including additional types of Quaker Chewy Bars, Cap'n Crunch Treats bars and cereals, Quaker Oatmeal Squares cereal, Munchies Snack Mix and Gamesa Marias Cereal. A list of expanded recall items -- as well as specific sizes, UPC tracking numbers, and "best before" dates -- can be found on the FDA website, and a full list of all recalled products and product information can be found on Quaker Oats' recall website.

As with the previously recalled products, items on the expanded recall list were "sold throughout the 50 United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan," Quaker stated Thursday.

The Quaker Oats Company today announced an expansion of the December 15, 2023, recall to include Gatorade protein bars because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. Quaker Oats Company

"Consumers should check their pantries for any of the products listed below and dispose of them," the company stated, adding that those impacted by the recall "can contact Quaker Consumer Relations (9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST, Mon.-Fri.) at 1-800-492-9322 or visit www.QuakerRecallUSA.com for additional information or product reimbursement."

Customers may request a reimbursement on the Quaker recall website.

The company added that consumers can scan the SmartLabel QR code on product packages in order to determine if their product is affected by the recall.

The initial December recall noted that Quaker had received "no confirmed reports of illness related to the products covered by this recall," however, it was not immediately clear whether the company has received reports of illnesses since then. Quaker did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment on the matter.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can make people sick, and most types cause an illness called salmonellosis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC states that most people with salmonellosis experience symptoms such as diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, which may occur hours to days after infection. However, some people may not develop symptoms for several weeks.

Infections are diagnosed through lab testing, and most people recover within four to seven days without antibiotics, according to the health agency. Antibiotic treatment is recommended for those at risk of serious infections, including people with severe illness, those with weakened immune systems, adults 50 and older with medical issues like heart disease, infants and adults older than 65, the CDC states.

In the United States, the CDC estimates salmonella is responsible for approximately 1.35 million illnesses, 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths each year.

ABC News reached out to Quaker Oats for additional comment on the extended recall but did not immediately hear back.