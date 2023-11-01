Halloween is in the rearview and the holiday season ahead is sure to be full of festive soirees, group gatherings with friends and family, and of course, food.

While Easter may be the holiday that first comes to mind when it comes to transforming hard boiled eggs into a starring snack, there is almost always a tray, platter or small plate of deviled eggs to be found at any seasonal party.

From classic recipes to gourmet iterations topped with caviar and other luxe garnishes, the deviled egg is a tried and true staple for holiday get-togethers.

"Good Morning America" tapped a few "eggs-perts" from the American Egg Board and Braswell Family Farms -- a fourth generation family-owned farm in Nashville, North Carolina -- to shed some light on the timeless bites, along with recipes and tips to use at your next shindig.

Deviled eggs top seasonal search interest

The resurgence in people's interest is perfect timing for National Deviled Egg Day, which falls on Nov. 2.

The hashtag #DeviledEggs is currently trending on TikTok, and Google Trends data shows search interest for "deviled egg recipes" typically spikes dramatically in November.

Easy Deviled Egg Recipes and Tips

Smoked Salmon Deviled Eggs

A plate of deviled eggs with smoked salmon. Braswell Family Farms

Ingredients

6 hard-boiled eggs

2 ounces smoked salmon, finely chopped

2 tablespoons cream cheese

1 tablespoon sour cream

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon fresh dill, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Chives for garnish

Instructions

1. Cut the hard-boiled eggs in half lengthwise and remove the yolks. Place the yolks in a bowl.

2. Add the cream cheese, sour cream, Dijon mustard and chopped smoked salmon to the egg yolks. Mix well until you have a creamy consistency.

3. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Stir in the fresh dill.

4. Fill each egg white half with the smoked salmon mixture.

5. Garnish with chives and an extra piece of smoked salmon if desired.

6. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Sriracha Bacon Deviled Eggs

A plate of sriracha and bacon deviled eggs. Braswell Family Farms

Ingredients

6 hard-boiled eggs

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 teaspoon Sriracha sauce (adjust to taste)

2 slices of bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon green onions, finely chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Paprika for garnish

Instructions

1. Slice the hard-boiled eggs in half lengthwise and remove the yolks. Place the yolks in a bowl.

2. Add mayonnaise, Sriracha sauce, Dijon mustard and crumbled bacon to the egg yolks. Mix well until smooth and creamy.

3. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Stir in the chopped green onions.

4. Fill each egg white half with the Sriracha bacon mixture.

5. Sprinkle with paprika for garnish.

6. Chill the deviled eggs before serving.

Avocado and Lime Deviled Eggs

Ingredients

6 hard-boiled eggs

1 ripe avocado

Juice of 1 lime

2 tablespoons Greek yogurt

1 teaspoon cilantro, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon cumin

Salt and pepper to taste

Lime zest for garnish

Instructions

1. Slice the hard-boiled eggs in half lengthwise and remove the yolks. Place the yolks in a bowl.

2. In a separate bowl, mash the ripe avocado and mix in the lime juice until smooth.

3. Add the mashed avocado, Greek yogurt, cilantro, and cumin to the egg yolks. Mix until creamy and well combined.

4. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

5. Fill each egg white half with the avocado and lime mixture.

6. Garnish with lime zest.

7. Refrigerate until serving.

Recipes reprinted with permission courtesy of Braswell Family Farms

Egg-cellent deviled egg tips

For any over-achieving hosts who want to go all out for guests, the American Egg Board suggested creating a deviled egg bar that includes an array of creative toppings -- that way, each guest can garnish the eggs with exactly what they want. Some popular toppings include pickled red onions, chives, capers, fish roe, sweet or dill pickles, and pickled jalapenos.

To take the deviled eggs to the next eye-catching level beyond the white and light yellow, the American Egg Board said soaking the boiled eggs in beet juice can naturally dye the whites a light red and pink hue. For yellow whites to match the filling, use turmeric or saffron. The addition of paprika to your post-cooking liquid bath will give the egg an orange color.

Pro-tip: Sprinkle a little salt on the serving platter before you place the deviled eggs on so that they don't slide around the dish.

How deviled eggs derived from ancient Rome and eventually got their name

"While the recipe has hatched many variations over time that often don't include spicy ingredients, the iconic name has stuck," the Braswell Family Farms team told "Good Morning America." "We cherish such culinary histories and are egg-cited to supply the eggs that become the centerpiece of traditions, old and new."

Deviled egg dishes have evolved over the centuries and the North Carolina Egg Association found that the dish dates all the way back to ancient Rome. In those days, boiled eggs were seasoned with spicy sauces and commonly served at the beginning of meals.

In 1800, "deviling" was used to describe making foods spicy, and others used terms like "mimosa eggs," "stuffed eggs" and "salad eggs" as well. Dishes that were hot or heavily seasoned at that time were associated with the underworld or anger.

Later in 1896, famed American cookbook author Fannie Farmer was the first to suggest adding mayonnaise and mixing it with the yolk filling in the "Boston Cooking-School Cookbook" deviled egg recipe.

"The reason these recipes have stood the test of time is that they strike the right balance between comfort and novelty," a Braswell Family Farms representative told "GMA." "They hold onto the heartwarming essence of a classic dish while offering a modern, palate-friendly surprise."