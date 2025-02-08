Football and food go hand in hand, especially during the Super Bowl, and one tried and true philanthropic tradition held during Super Bowl weekend is bringing together top chefs to deliver a Taste of the NFL.
This year, Taste of the NFL -- a culinary and gridiron extravaganza -- will help tackle food insecurity among children in Louisiana and nationwide with the national nonprofit GENYOUth, providing the net proceeds of the event to the organization to help increase equitable food access for at-risk children in New Orleans and throughout the U.S.
Ahead of the event at the National WWII Museum on Saturday, two celebrity chef hosts joining the cause -- Andrew Zimmern and Carla Hall -- offered an early taste of what's on the menu, sharing full recipes for some of the dishes being served and enabling "Good Morning America" and football fans alike to recreate them at home for the big game.
Check out the full recipes below.
Andrew Zimmern's Fried Chicken
Ingredients
One 3 to 4-pound chicken, cut up into 8 pieces
2 cups buttermilk
3 tablespoons AZ & Badia Lemon & Shallots Seasoning, or your favorite all-purpose poultry seasoning
2 cups all-purpose flour
3 tablespoons sea salt
2 tablespoons ground black pepper
2 quarts canola oil
4 pieces bacon
Directions
Wash and dry the chicken parts. Season well with sea salt and freshly ground pepper.
Place chicken in a zip-top bag or large mixing bowl, cover with the buttermilk.
Season with Lemon & Shallots spice blend and marinate overnight in the fridge.
Drain chicken parts, discard buttermilk. Reserve chicken.
Preheat oil to 365 degrees Fahrenheit in a large, deep cast iron skillet or wok over medium heat.
Place flour, the sea salt and ground black pepper in a large paper shopping bag, mix well.
Add chicken parts to the bag, fold top down and shake bag to coat chicken thoroughly.
Add the chicken and bacon slices to the hot oil, frying in batches if necessary to avoid crowding.
Fry chicken for 20-22 minutes, turning 2 or 3 times depending on the pieces, until chicken is brown and cooked through.
Internal temperature of the pieces should be at or above 150 F for white meat, 165 F for dark. Breasts take less time to cook than dark meat pieces, so save those for last. Be sure not to crowd the pan and keep oil at 365 to 370 F.
Drain on paper towels and let rest for 20 minutes. Season with sea salt. And serve.
Andrew Zimmern's Ranch Dressing
Ingredients
1/2 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
Juice of 1 lemon
2 tablespoons AZ & Badia Lemon & Shallots Seasoning
1/2 cup sour cream
Salt
Directions
In a mixing bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, vinegar, lemon juice, Lemon & Shallots Seasoning, and sour cream.
Season with salt.
Serve with the chicken.
Brennan's Milk Punch Recipe
This classic New Orleans cocktail, based on a Caribbean milk punch, is a perfect 21-and-up beverage for game day.
Makes 1 Cocktail
Ingredients
2 ounces milk
2 ounces cream
1 1/2 ounces bourbon whiskey or brandy
1 1/2 ounces vanilla bean infused simple syrup
Freshly ground nutmeg, for garnish
Preparation
Combine first four ingredients over ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a coupe or wine glass with no ice. Garnish with nutmeg.
Hellmann's Disappearing Chicken Dip
Ingredients
2 cups finely chopped or shredded Tyson cooked chicken
1/3 cup cayenne pepper sauce
1 cup Hellmann's or Best Foods Mayonnaise
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
2 tablespoons finely chopped green onions (optional)
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese
Directions
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Toss the chicken with cayenne pepper sauce. Stir in remaining ingredients except blue cheese. Spoon into 1-1/2-quart shallow casserole, then sprinkle with blue cheese.
Bake uncovered 20 minutes or until bubbling. Serve, if desired, with celery and/or your favorite dippers.
Quaker Peanut Butter and Banana Energy Bites
Ingredients
2 1/2 cups Quaker Oats (quick or old fashioned, uncooked)
2 tablespoons honey
1/4 cup creamy or chunky peanut butter
1 cup ripe mashed banana (about 2 large bananas)
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Directions
Place oats and cinnamon in large bowl; stir to blend well.
Add mashed banana, peanut butter and honey.
Stir until ingredients are well blended.
Shape into 24 (about 1-inch diameter) balls.
Refrigerate, covered, until chilled.
Store leftovers in refrigerator, covered.