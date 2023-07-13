S'mores are a quintessential summer treat, and while the classic wire or stick can help achieve a perfectly toasted marshmallow, there's another way to enjoy the snack with less mess.
Chef, former culinary producer and recipe developer Jackie Rothong-Bakula shared her simple s'mores hack with "Good Morning America."
"Everybody loves a s'more, but it's always messy with kids and sticks and burnt marshmallows and lost marshmallows and tears," she said. "These make-ahead s'more's make all those 'ands' disappear."
Assemble-Ahead S'more Packs
Check out how Rothong-Bakula makes a foil packet and assembles the s'mores inside to wrap up and heat over a flame with ease.
Ingredients
8 graham crackers, halved
2 Hershey's chocolate bars, halved
8 marshmallows
Foil
Parchment paper
Directions
On foil lined with parchment paper, lay out a graham cracker, top with a piece of chocolate, then two marshmallows, and top with another graham cracker.
Wrap the package, and repeat with remaining ingredients.
As the grill is cooling off from your burgers and hotdogs, add s'more packets and allow to cook for 3 to 5 minutes.
Remove from grill and unwrap s'more. Dig in!