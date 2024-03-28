As die-hard astronomy fans prepare to flock to regions in the path of totality for the upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8, food and beverage fans can snag special promotions.

Before the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun and the sky darkens to a dusk-like light, brands have pumped out deals to capitalize on the rare event.

Solar eclipse food and drink deals

Applebee's perfect eclipse margarita

The American restaurant chain concocted a Patrón Premium Silver Blanco Tequila-based beverage with Citrónge Orange Liqueur, Monin Blue Raspberry, and Passion Fruit syrups, as well as lemon and lime juice.

The 21-and-up drinks are available now through April 14.

Burger King BOGO Whopper

Burger King is promoting a new deal on its Whopper to celebrate the eclipse. Burger King

The fast food chain will serve up a deal on its menu staple, the flame-grilled Whopper sandwich, all day on April 8 for Royal Perks members to text "ECLIPSE" to 251251 to claim the buy-one-get-one offer to redeem during or after the eclipse via the app or online.

Pizza Hut: Total Eclipse of the Hut

On April 8, Pizza Hut will offer large pizzas for $12, thanks to the sun and the moon-shaped menu item.

The promotion will be available when customers order a "create-your-own" pie with up to 10 toppings, or recipe pizzas, including Thin ‘N Crispy, Hand Tossed Pizza, and Original Pan Pizza.

Whole Foods Market celestial-inspired snacks

The popular Amazon-backed grocery chain is selling a new "Sun Sip" soda from Health-Ade, as well as Midnight Moon Gouda Cheese, and Black and White Cookies from the bakery to celebrate the solar event in snack form. Check your local store for pricing and product details.

Blue Moon

Blue Moon is selling a specialty version of its wheat beer with edible glitter to celebrate the solar eclipse. Blue Moon

The Belgian-style wheat beer created a special limited-edition Eclipse Sips Kit for $25 to celebrate the celestial event.

It comes with black light coasters, a flashlight, four Blue Moon pint glasses, and edible "Moon Dust" to make the beer glow. The kits will be sold starting Wednesday, April 3, at 12 p.m. ET on the Blue Moon website (kits will arrive before April 8).

Jeni's Ice Cream

The artisan ice cream maker is debuting a new Punk Stargonaut collection with "four out-of-this-world flavors": a tropical-flavored Cosmic Bloom, a pink hued Nebula Berry, grape and currant-infused Purple Star Born, and the return of a cereal-milk style Supermoon.

MoonPie 'Solar Eclipse Survival Kits'

New limited-edition MoonPie cookies to celebrate the solar eclipse. MoonPie

To celebrate the day the moon crosses the sun, MoonPie is releasing a limited-edition drop of "Solar Eclipse Survival Kits," which include blackout boxes of mini MoonPies, sold at Dollar Tree and Walmart, while supplies last.

Oreo goes galactic

New Oreo cookies with cosmic creme. OREO

The cookie company created limited-edition Space Dunk Cookies stuffed with layers of blue and pink “cosmic creme” with a marshmallow flavor and popping candies to create a supernova bursting sensation with each bite.

Each cookie features one of five galactic embossments and, for the first time in Oreo history, a small cut-out in the cookie itself so tasters can peek through the cookie to see the colorful creme.

Perfect Bar

The female-co-founded, superfood-packed nutrition bar brand will launch its new flavor that's fitting for a total eclipse -- chocolate brownie.

In tandem with the release, Perfect Snacks is offering a 20% discount on the new bars through April 12, with no promo code needed online. For shoppers who sign up for text notifications and live within the path of totality, the discount is amped up to 50% on the new chocolate brownie bars.

Plus, online orders will include free Eclipse glasses, while supplies last.

Solar-inspired Snapple

Snapple Elements Sun drink being released for the solar eclipse. Snapple

The new Snapple Elements Sun is packed with flavors of starfruit, orange, and nectarine, which the brand said in a press release is "sure to 'illuminate' taste buds."

Any fans in New York City can also check out the brand's Snapple Solar Speakeasy, popping up at Levan at 1:30 local time, where visitors enter through the Snapple market into a vibrant speakeasy space where an eclipse experience will be projected on the walls and ceiling with plenty of the new sun juice drink to go around.

Tiff's Treats

The cookie delivery company released an exclusive "Eclipse Mix," with sun-inspired lemon sugar cookies and moon-inspired blackout double chocolate chip cookies.

The cosmic confections are available for pre-order and will be delivered from April 1-8.