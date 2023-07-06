If you're looking to spice up date night at home just in time for summer, world-renowned chef Cedric Vongerichten has just the recipe for you.
He is the executive chef and owner of Wayan, a modern French-Indonesian restaurant in New York City.
Originally born in Bangkok, Thailand, he moved to New York at a young age, where he spent summers learning from his father, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, in kitchens around New York City and the world.
He recently dropped by "GMA3" to share a delicious recipe for a salmon crostini with a tomato salad.
Tomato Summer Salad
Ingredients: 7-8 tomatoes
5 tablespoons labneh
1 tablespoons vinaigrette
5 slices serrano ham, sliced thin
Pinch sumac
Pinch Maldon salt
Sliced shallots
Four pieces of micro basil
Light drizzle of olive oil
For the Sherry Vinaigrette
3 tablespoons salt
1/2 cup sherry vinegar
1/2 cup olive oil
1 piece red Thai chili
Directions:
Wash the tomatoes well and slice.
Mix the sherry vinaigrette by combining all the ingredients in a blender and blend. Transfer to a squeeze bottle.
Prepare salad by layering ingredients, starting with a tomato slice. Top with serrano and shallot slices, and labney. Add basil pieces. Sprinkle sumac and Maldon salt, then drizzle with vinaigrette and olive oil.
Salmon Crostini
Ingredients:
1/4 cup diced salmon
3 tablespoons ginger dressing
Pinch Maldon salt
Kaffir powder
Lime zest
Micro Thai basil
Amaranth
Salmon Roe
Garlic Toast
For the Ginger Dressing:
1/4 cup Grapeseed oil
4 tablespoons ginger, minced
5 tablespoons shallots, minced
2 tablespoons garlic, minced
3 tablespoons Fresno, brunoise
1 piece red Thai chili, minced
1/2 teaspoon palm sugar
4 tablespoons tomatoes, pulp only
1 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons lime juice
Lime zest, microplaned
1 teaspoon Sambal Oelek or sriracha
For Garlic Butter:
1/4 cup butter, tempered
2 tablespoons garlic, minced
1 teaspoon green Thai chili, minced
1 teaspoon cilantro, picked
1teaspoon parsley, picked
1/4 teaspoon salt
Directions:
To make ginger dressing: Heat grapeseed oil on high heat in a sauté pan. Add ginger, shallots, garlic, Fresno chilis and Thai chilis. Cook until softened and slightly browned (3-4 minutes). Add palm sugar, tomatoes and salt. Stir until it's a sauce/dressing consistency. Add lime juice, lime zest, and Sambal Oelek.
To make garlic butter: Combine all ingredients in a food processor until well-blended.
To make garlic toast: Slice a baguette, then slather each slice with garlic butter and toast until lightly golden brown. Lay out toasted slices, then spread 1 tsp. of Mentaiko across the slices.
To assemble the Salmon Crostini dish: Combine ingredients until well-mixed: Diced salmon, 3 tbsp. ginger dressing, Maldon salt, kaffir powder, lime zest. Top with micro Thai basil, Amaranth and salmon roe. Serve with a slice of garlic toast on the side.