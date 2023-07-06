If you're looking to spice up date night at home just in time for summer, world-renowned chef Cedric Vongerichten has just the recipe for you.

He is the executive chef and owner of Wayan, a modern French-Indonesian restaurant in New York City.

Originally born in Bangkok, Thailand, he moved to New York at a young age, where he spent summers learning from his father, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, in kitchens around New York City and the world.

He recently dropped by "GMA3" to share a delicious recipe for a salmon crostini with a tomato salad.

Tomato Summer Salad

Ingredients: 7-8 tomatoes

5 tablespoons labneh

1 tablespoons vinaigrette

5 slices serrano ham, sliced thin

Pinch sumac

Pinch Maldon salt

Sliced shallots

Four pieces of micro basil

Light drizzle of olive oil

For the Sherry Vinaigrette

3 tablespoons salt

1/2 cup sherry vinegar

1/2 cup olive oil

1 piece red Thai chili

Directions:

Wash the tomatoes well and slice.

Mix the sherry vinaigrette by combining all the ingredients in a blender and blend. Transfer to a squeeze bottle.

Prepare salad by layering ingredients, starting with a tomato slice. Top with serrano and shallot slices, and labney. Add basil pieces. Sprinkle sumac and Maldon salt, then drizzle with vinaigrette and olive oil.

Salmon Crostini

Ingredients:

1/4 cup diced salmon

3 tablespoons ginger dressing

Pinch Maldon salt

Kaffir powder

Lime zest

Micro Thai basil

Amaranth

Salmon Roe

Garlic Toast

For the Ginger Dressing:

1/4 cup Grapeseed oil

4 tablespoons ginger, minced

5 tablespoons shallots, minced

2 tablespoons garlic, minced

3 tablespoons Fresno, brunoise

1 piece red Thai chili, minced

1/2 teaspoon palm sugar

4 tablespoons tomatoes, pulp only

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons lime juice

Lime zest, microplaned

1 teaspoon Sambal Oelek or sriracha

For Garlic Butter:

1/4 cup butter, tempered

2 tablespoons garlic, minced

1 teaspoon green Thai chili, minced

1 teaspoon cilantro, picked

1teaspoon parsley, picked

1/4 teaspoon salt

Directions:

To make ginger dressing: Heat grapeseed oil on high heat in a sauté pan. Add ginger, shallots, garlic, Fresno chilis and Thai chilis. Cook until softened and slightly browned (3-4 minutes). Add palm sugar, tomatoes and salt. Stir until it's a sauce/dressing consistency. Add lime juice, lime zest, and Sambal Oelek.

To make garlic butter: Combine all ingredients in a food processor until well-blended.

To make garlic toast: Slice a baguette, then slather each slice with garlic butter and toast until lightly golden brown. Lay out toasted slices, then spread 1 tsp. of Mentaiko across the slices.

To assemble the Salmon Crostini dish: Combine ingredients until well-mixed: Diced salmon, 3 tbsp. ginger dressing, Maldon salt, kaffir powder, lime zest. Top with micro Thai basil, Amaranth and salmon roe. Serve with a slice of garlic toast on the side.