Spring has sprung, which means farmers across the country are reaping the rewards of seeds turned sprouts that flourished through the late winter to boast a bounty of fresh produce.

No matter what part of the U.S. you reside in, local produce is a bright addition for any seasonal spring recipe.

Cherries and blueberries for sale at a farmers market in the Fort Greene neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, July 16, 2022. Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE

From chefs to home cooks alike, spring produce is a great vehicle for simplified recipes that let fresh flavors shine.

Check out what's in season from now through May, below.

Spring produce that's finally in season

A list of produce in season for April and May. ABC News Illustration

Apples

Artichokes

Arugula

Asparagus

Avocados

Beets

Berries

Bok Choy

Broccoli

Broccoli rabe

Brussels sprouts

Cabbage

Carrots

Cauliflower

Celery

Chard

Chicory

Collard greens

Fennel

Garlic

Mesclun

Leeks

Limes

Mandarins

Mushrooms

Onions

Parsnips

Peas

Radishes

Rhubarb

Scallions

Spinach

Strawberries

Turnips

Note: Be sure to check your local area and farmers markets to check availability, which can vary by location.

A vendor restocks lettuce at a farmers market in the Fort Greene neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, July 16, 2022. Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE

This story was originally published on April 05, 2023.