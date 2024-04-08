Spring has sprung, which means farmers across the country are reaping the rewards of seeds turned sprouts that flourished through the late winter to boast a bounty of fresh produce.
No matter what part of the U.S. you reside in, local produce is a bright addition for any seasonal spring recipe.
From chefs to home cooks alike, spring produce is a great vehicle for simplified recipes that let fresh flavors shine.
Check out what's in season from now through May, below.
Spring produce that's finally in season
Apples
Artichokes
Arugula
Asparagus
Avocados
Beets
Berries
Bok Choy
Broccoli
Broccoli rabe
Brussels sprouts
Cabbage
Carrots
Cauliflower
Celery
Chard
Chicory
Collard greens
Fennel
Garlic
Mesclun
Leeks
Limes
Mandarins
Mushrooms
Onions
Parsnips
Peas
Radishes
Rhubarb
Scallions
Spinach
Strawberries
Turnips
Note: Be sure to check your local area and farmers markets to check availability, which can vary by location.
This story was originally published on April 05, 2023.