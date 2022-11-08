From pasta shops to salumerias, Stanley Tucci has captivated food fans while exploring and eating his way through Italy -- and now home cooks can get a taste of what it would be like to eat at his table, no international plane ticket required.

Tucci and his partners at S.Pellegrino, the famed sparkling natural mineral water company, have crafted a new Taste of Tucci recipe kit that features one of his original holiday dishes, Gnocchetti con Salsiccia e Broccolini.

S.Pellegrino Stanley Tucci cooking his new at-home pasta kit with S.Pellegrino.

Each kit serves four to six people, includes a never-before-published recipe with premium imported products from Italy and seasonal ingredients that are integral to his savory dish -- such as gnocchetti sardi, crumbled salsiccia [sausage] fresh broccolini and fennel, Pecorino Romano and extra virgin olive oil -- and of course, a bottle of S.Pellegrino to wash it all down.

S.Pellegrino Stanley Tucci and S.Pellegrino pasta kit.

"There are few things more Italian than gathering over a homecooked meal with friends and family, and S.Pellegrino has always played a starring role in those moments at my holiday table," Tucci said in a statement. "We have a saying in my family that there is always room for pasta, and the holidays are no exception. Gnocchetti con Salsiccia e Broccolini is the perfect dish to share with loved ones this holiday season, and I hope our recipe kit inspires Americans to savor those precious moments cooking in the kitchen or coming together around the table."

The dish demonstrates mastery through simplicity as a one-bowl meal that marries savory Italian sausage, floral fennel, and peppery broccolini with bold and tangy Pecorino Romano cheese.

The Italian American actor, who has written multiple cookbooks, as well as a memoir about his life and food, debuted the pasta recipe with S.Pellegrino in New York City earlier this month at Michelin-starred hotspot Don Angie.

Patrick MacLeod Stanley Tucci's signature pasta recipe tossed in a pan.

Sara Mayer, senior marketing manager for S.Pellegrino, hailed Tucci for his shared belief "that perfect moments with friends and family are often made around the table" with a stellar meal.

"We are thrilled to invite fans further into the world of S.Pellegrino and Stanley with this specially curated, seasonal kit," she continued. "Together, we hope to help home chefs and foodies across the country add an authentic Italian twist to their holiday spreads with a gourmet meal inspired by Stanley's own tidings and traditions."

The Taste of Tucci kit is on sale from World Chef for $120 plus shipping, while supplies last.