Truffle fans are in for a savory treat at Starbucks this spring.
The coffee chain announced Monday it will offer packets of hot sauce from the popular truffle-infused hot sauce brand Truff in two flavors, original and jalapeño lime, for a limited-time.
As part of the Starbucks spring menu, customers can get one free packet of Truff with any breakfast sandwich, breakfast wrap, egg bites, bakes, lunch sandwiches or pockets.
The new menu also features a lineup of lavender flavored beverages, including the Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha, Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte, and the Lavender Crème Frappuccino.
A newcomer this season is the Iced Cherry Chai, which is made with black tea that's infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices, combined with milk and ice, and finished with cherry cream cold foam and a sprinkle of cherry crunch topping.
The savory menu is also getting a permanent new addition with the Jalapeño Chicken Pocket, perfect for a squeeze of Truff.