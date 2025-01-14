Starbucks is officially changing its code of conduct and ending a longtime policy that permitted people to sit and stay at coffee shop locations without making a purchase.
In a statement to "Good Morning America," Starbucks' director of corporate communications said the company was making the change to "prioritize" paying customers.
"We want everyone to feel welcome and comfortable in our stores. Implementing a Coffeehouse Code of Conduct is something most retailers already have and is a practical step that helps us prioritize our paying customers who want to sit and enjoy our cafes or need to use the restroom during their visit," said Jaci Anderson.
"This means our cafes, patios, and restrooms are for customers and partners," Anderson continued. "By setting clear expectations for behavior and use of our spaces, we can create a better environment for everyone. These updates are part of a broader set of changes we are making to enhance the cafe experience as we work to get back to Starbucks."
Starbucks said the new changes will apply to more than 10,000 company-owned stores in North America, not including licensed stores such as Starbucks locations in airports or inside Target stores.
Starbucks' former guideline, called the "Third Place Policy," previously welcomed customers "to use Starbucks spaces, including our restrooms, cafes and patios, regardless of whether they make a purchase" and was implemented after two Black men -- Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson -- were arrested and removed from a Starbucks location for trespassing in Philadelphia in April 2018. The incident sparked national outrage and protests, including calls to boycott the coffee chain, and led Starbucks to shut down 8,000 company-owned stores for a mass employee training on combating racial bias.
At the time, then-Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson called the incident "reprehensible" and apologized to Nelson and Robinson. Richard Ross, then the Philadelphia Police Commissioner, also issued a public apology and all charges against the men were dropped.
Nelson and Robinson also settled with Starbucks and the city of Philadelphia in May 2018. The settlement between the men and Starbucks was not publicly disclosed. Nelson and Robinson settled with the city for a symbolic $1 each, and the Philadelphia Mayor's Office promised to invest $200,000 into programs supporting young aspiring entrepreneurs.
The coffee giant said this week that its upcoming changes, which will go into effect Jan. 27, won't change its "commitment" to community and being a "third place" that's unique and welcoming but instead are a reflection on the company's response after listening to staffers and customers and the "need to reset expectations for what is and isn't acceptable in our stores."
Starbucks said it will display the new code of conduct in all of its store locations.
Starbucks has been making widespread changes since new CEO Brian Niccol joined the company from Chipotle in September 2024 and is looking to turn the company's sales around after global sales dipped 7% in the fourth quarter of 2024.