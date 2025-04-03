Subway and Doritos are introducing an "unexpected" footlong treat, Doritos Footlong Nachos, for a limited time.
The new menu offering, announced Thursday, brings the beloved flavored tortilla chips to Subway's famous footlong sandwich format.
"Subway's newest partnership takes everything our fans love about Subway sandwiches -- from quality veggies, proteins and tasty toppings -- to the next level with the cheesy flavor and iconic crunch of Doritos," Subway's Senior Vice President of Culinary and Innovation Paul Fabre said in a statement. "Whether you're in the mood for a snack, pairing them with your favorite sub or sharing with friends, Subway and Doritos are serving up even more flavor in every satisfying bite."
The Doritos Footlong Nachos consist of Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips, topped with a cheddar cheese sauce, shredded Monterey cheddar cheese, jalapeno slices, diced tomatoes, diced red onions and a Baja Chipotle sauce. Customers can also add rotisserie-style chicken or steak to their nachos for free or a scoop of smashed avocado for an extra cost.
"This is actually incredible," one reviewer who tried the new nachos said in a TikTok video post.
Another TikTok reviewer gave the footlong nachos a "9/10" rating after trying them with added banana peppers and cucumber slices.
The Doritos Nachos will be available for $5 nationwide, "while supplies last," according to Subway.
On April 10, Subway will also offer the Doritos Footlong Nachos for free to Subway MVP Rewards members who buy a footlong sub.
Subway MVP Rewards members will get the offer added to their accounts that Thursday, and the offer will be available to redeem on the Subway app, Subway's website or in-person at a Subway's restaurant.