Chipotle
The restaurant chain is offering a $0 delivery fee offer with any delivery order placed through the Chipotle app or on Chipotle's website with the code DELIVER. There is a minimum order purchase of $10 and a maximum order purchase limit of $200, excluding fees and taxes.
Qdoba
This year, Qdoba is giving customers who are QDOBA Rewards members a free extra burrito with any entree and drink order (excluding quesadillas). The offer applies to orders made in restaurants, on Qdoba's website and on Qdoba's app.
The chain, which has about 800 locations across the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada, is calling the promotion "burrito insurance."
"With our Burrito Insurance promotion, QDOBA ensures our guests can enjoy their favorite burritos without worry on National Burrito Day," Qdoba Vice President of Digital and National Media Jon Burke said in a statement. "And we love finding new and unique ways to bring more value and flavor to our QDOBA rewards members."
Moe's Southwest Grill
Moe's restaurants are giving guests buy-one-get-one burritos and bowls at participating locations on Thursday.
Customers can buy a burrito or bowl and receive a second burrito or bowl for free, excluding fees and taxes.
For orders placed on Moe's website, customers need to be a Moe Rewards member and apply the BOGO reward at checkout.
7-Eleven and Laredo Taco Company
7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes customers can cash in Thursday on $5 burritos, available in chicken fajita and shrimp fajita options, from Laredo Taco Company.
"Our customers love bold flavors, and National Burrito Day is the perfect time to introduce these crave-worthy shrimp burritos," 7-Eleven Inc.'s Senior Vice President of Restaurant Operations William Armstrong said in a statement. "Whether you're a longtime Laredo Taco Company fan or trying it for the first time, this is a celebration you won't want to miss."
Yesway
Convenience store chain Yesway is offering Yesway and Allsup's rewards members a $1.99 deal on orders of Allsup's World Famous Beef and Bean Burritos with a 32-ounce Tallsup fountain drink.
Allsup's beef and bean burritos are made with beans, seasoned beef, cheese, and a proprietary blend of spices.
"National Burrito Day is a favorite occasion for our team and our customers," Yesway Chairman and CEO Tom Trkla said in a statement. "We're excited to celebrate with this exclusive offer and invite all burrito fans to join the fun as Rewards Members."