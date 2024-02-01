A little culinary cupid is in the air and the commercialized cherub is bringing sweet deals and specialty items to celebrate all things love on Feb. 14.

Valentine's Day food and drink specials

From heart-shaped doughnuts to festive pink-hued beverages, check out all the special offerings available this Valentine's Day.

Krispy Kreme

Four new festive doughnuts available at Krispy Kreme through Valentine’s Day. Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is rolling out the red and pink carpet for its new line of heart-shaped doughnuts, complete with cute "dough-notes" dozen boxes as a nod to leaving your Valentine love notes.

The company announced four new special flavors for customers to choose from for the heart-shaped sweets:

The You Color My World Doughnut is filled with cake batter-flavored Kreme filling, dipped in red colored icing and rainbow heart blended sprinkles.



The I Love You A Choco-Lot Doughnut is filled with chocolate Kreme filling, dipped in chocolate icing and piped with a rose.



The You're Berry Sweet Doughnut is a white Kreme-filled confection that's dipped in strawberry flavored icing and sprinkles.



The Without You I'd Crumble Doughnut is filled with cookie dough flavored Kreme, dipped in chocolate icing and chocolate chip cookie crumble.

Popeye's

A heart-shaped strawberry biscuit available at Popeye's Feb. 5-25. Popeyes

For three weeks only, Popeye's is offering heart-shaped strawberry biscuits, a reinvention of the fast food chain's famous buttery, flaky dough used for its signature biscuits, with a sweet strawberry twist.

The biscuit is filled with strawberry bits, topped with creamy icing and costs just $1.79 each, but may vary by location.

On Valentine's Day, $1 from each customer's pastry purchase will be directed to the Popeyes Foundation's Serving with Love initiative to support national and local nonprofits providing food to those in need.

Starbucks

2 new Valentine's Day drinks available this year at U.S. and Canada Starbucks locations. Starbucks

The popular Seattle-based coffee chain unveiled two new drinks on Thursday hitting menus nationwide to celebrate the love-filled holiday.

First up is a Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Crème Frappuccino blended beverage that's made with java chips and meant to taste like the popular two-ingredient dessert.

Next, Starbucks created a Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie Cold Brew that's sweetened with hazelnut syrup, topped with chocolate cream cold foam and finished with chocolate cookie crumble topping.