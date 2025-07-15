Taco Bell is leaning into liquids that go beyond Mountain Dew Baja Blast with the addition of new Refrescas to its beverage menu that the fast food chain hopes will quench every kind of craving.
The Irvine, California-based quick service restaurant, owned by Yum! Brands, announced new permanent menu items last month in an attempt to make its drinks as iconic as its food offerings.
The company said its goal is to reach $5 billion in beverage sales by 2030.
"We're seeing today that people, especially younger consumers, are reaching for refreshing drinks as part of their lifestyle, whether it's for energy or a sweet treat throughout the day," Liz Matthews, Taco Bell's global chief food innovation officer, said in a statement. "So we're making big investments to become the ultimate beverage stop where our fans can expect to see the same bold, unexpected creativity in their cups as they do on their plates."
Taco Bell launches Refrescas as new premium beverage option
"Taco Bell's all-new Refrescas lineup features six drinks crafted to deliver a variety of flavors and functions matching any mood, meal, or moment: three thirst-quenching refreshers, two electrifying energy drinks, and a cooling Freeze," the company said in a press release. "The three Agua Refrescas join menus permanently after initially being tested in Southern California in 2024, with positive response proving fan cravings for premium beverages that pair perfectly with Taco Bell favorites."
The newly launched six-drink lineup features the following options:
Agua Refrescas
Taco Bell's twist on the Mexican beverage agua fresca gets mixed with real freeze-dried fruit pieces and green tea to provide a subtle boost of caffeine -- 52 mg per beverage. The drinks are available in Strawberry Passionfruit, Dragonfruit Berry, and Mango Peach flavors and cost $3.99 for a 20-ounce size.
Rockstar Energy Refrescas
Fans can get a boost of caffeine in a Pineapple Lime or Tropical Punch Rockstar Energy Refresca, flavors the company said "were curated exclusively for Taco Bell."
The drinks contain 200 mg of caffeine and cost $4.49 for a 20-ounce size.
Refresca Freeze
The Refresca Freeze is a frozen take on the Refresca lineup. It features freeze-dried fruit and transforms the Strawberry Lime flavor "for maximum cool down," the company said.
It comes in two sizes, 16-ounce and 20-ounce, for $3.79 and $3.99, respectively.
What to know about new Taco Bell Live Más Café locations
Taco Bell also confirmed to "Good Morning America" the expansion of the brand's innovative beverage concept, Live Más Café, with 30 new locations set to open across Southern California and Texas by fall 2025.
"Inspired by Gen Z's love for curated, customizable drinks, the [Live Más Café] concept offers over 30 signature beverages, from Churro Chillers and specialty coffees to Refrescas and Dirty Mountain Dew Baja Blast Dream Sodas," the company stated. "Live Más Café is reinventing the Taco Bell experience with expertly trained 'Bellristas' who handcraft the specialty drinks on the spot as part of the elevated in-restaurant atmosphere."
"This is just the beginning of a multi-year beverage transformation, and Taco Bell is making one thing clear: bold refreshment is officially on the menu," it added.