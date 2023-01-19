Pizza and wings are quintessential Super Bowl foods, so Taco Bell has incorporated both into a special new trio box ahead of the big game on Feb. 12.
For $22, the new Ultimate GameDay Box comes with one Mexican pizza, eight crispy chicken wings, two spicy ranch dipping sauces, and four crunchy tacos meant to be shared with a crowd.
After a successful test period in August 2020 and limited-time launch in January 2022, the Mexican queso-coated wings have officially been added to the Taco Bell menu lineup. Fans can also order the wings a la carte for $6.99.
Taco Bell has also created a "Wings Filter" in its app to show which nearby restaurants have them available.
From Jan. 26 through Feb. 9, customers can order the Ultimate GameDay Box in-restaurant and on the app for order ahead and delivery at participating locations while supplies last.
Additionally, fans can get a Mexican Pizza freebie when ordering anything for $15 or more using the app through Feb. 1.