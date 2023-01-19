Pizza and wings are quintessential Super Bowl foods, so Taco Bell has incorporated both into a special new trio box ahead of the big game on Feb. 12.

For $22, the new Ultimate GameDay Box comes with one Mexican pizza, eight crispy chicken wings, two spicy ranch dipping sauces, and four crunchy tacos meant to be shared with a crowd.

Taco Bell The Ultimate Game Day Box at taco bell with chicken wings, Mexican pizza and crunchy tacos.

After a successful test period in August 2020 and limited-time launch in January 2022, the Mexican queso-coated wings have officially been added to the Taco Bell menu lineup. Fans can also order the wings a la carte for $6.99.

Taco Bell has also created a "Wings Filter" in its app to show which nearby restaurants have them available.

Taco Bell Crispy chicken wings and spicy ranch dipping sauce from Taco Bell.

From Jan. 26 through Feb. 9, customers can order the Ultimate GameDay Box in-restaurant and on the app for order ahead and delivery at participating locations while supplies last.