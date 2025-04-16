One type of baby food sold under Target's Good & Gather brand is being voluntarily recalled due to "elevated levels of lead," according to a report from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Fruselva USA, a Miami-based producer, issued a voluntary recall of 25,600 units of Good & Gather baby Pea Zucchini Kale & Thyme Vegetable Puree on March 12.
The FDA classified it as a Class II recall on April 3. The Class II designation indicated that "use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote," according to the agency.
The nationwide recall affects 4-ounce containers of the Good & Gather baby Pea Zucchini Kale & Thyme Vegetable Puree with the UPC code 1 91907-99314 1. The tubs bear the phrases "Distributed by Target Corporation, Minneapolis, MN 55403" and "Product of Colombia."
The recalled baby food was marketed for babies 6 months and older, with best by dates of Dec. 7, 2025 (for lot number 4167), and Dec. 9, 2025 (for lot number 4169).
No impacted products are currently in circulation. Customers who purchased the recalled product can call Target Guest Relations at (800) 440-0680, or visit a Target store location for a full refund.
In a statement to ABC News on Wednesday, a Target spokesperson said, "At Target, we’re committed to providing safe, high-quality products for our guests. We require our suppliers to comply with all applicable food safety standards and federal, state, and local regulations. This recall involved a limited amount of product, which we took immediate action to remove from our shelves."
Lead, like other metals, can be found in foods because of its natural presence in the environment. The FDA monitors and regulates how much lead is in the food supply to limit exposure.
Lead is especially of concern for babies and young children, as high lead levels can lead to learning disabilities, behavior difficulties, and lowered IQ, according to the FDA.
ABC News has reached out to Fruselva USA for comment.