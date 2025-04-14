Tax Day, which falls on April 15, is just around the corner, and multiple restaurants are offering customers a sweet break with free or discounted food and drink offers this Tuesday.
After filling out your annual filing, head out for one of these enticing Tax Day promotions.
Burger King
Burger King is offering Royal Perks members 1-cent cheeseburgers with any purchase totaling at least $1 or more at participating restaurants on April 15.
The offer will be available in restaurants, on the BK app and on the Burger King website for advance orders placed online, but won't be available in Alaska, Hawaii or U.S. territories.
California Pizza Kitchen
Starting Monday until April 17, California Pizza Kitchen is giving CPK Rewards members a $10 discount on any order totaling at least $40 and over. Diners can use the deal at restaurants or for delivery or takeout orders.
Casey's
Pizza chain Casey's is offering Casey's Rewards member customers a "pizza refund" this Tax Day. Reward members who buy any large pizza will get a refund credit for a free large one-topping pizza pie in their rewards account, which can then be redeemed within the next 21 days or by May 6.
Krispy Kreme
Looking for a sweet treat?
Krispy Kreme customers can cash in on Tuesday, April 15, when they buy a dozen glazed or assorted doughnuts and get a second dozen for the price of sales tax in their state.
For orders placed online for delivery or pickup, customers will get the second dozen for free with the promo code "TAXBREAK."
Paris Baguette
Bakery chain Paris Baguette is offering a sweet treat to PB Rewards customers on Tax Day with a free pastry offer with any beverage purchase.
Potbelly
If tax filing has made you hungry, head to Potbelly where customers can take advantage of a buy-one-get-one Original sandwich deal with a purchase of any Big or Original sandwich on April 15.
The sandwich chain's offer will be available in person, on the Potbelly app or on Potbelly's website with the promo code "BOGO."
"We can't make Tax Day disappear, but we can certainly make it more delicious," Potbelly Chief Marketing Officer David Daniels said in a statement. "This is a well-deserved break from crunching numbers. It's our way to help fans double up on their favorite sandwiches or try something new like our all-new Prime Rib Steak Sandwich."
7-Eleven
This Tax Day, convenience store chain 7-Eleven is offering a $10.40 discount on orders $20 and up with the code "WRITEOFF" on the 7NOW Delivery app.
Smoothie King
Smoothie King is offering its Healthy Rewards Members a $3 discount on smoothie orders over $15 or a $4 discount on orders totaling at least $20. The deal is available on April 15 only.