Why this grocery store CEO says egg prices will 'definitely' go down after Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is coming in hot with less than 24-hours until turkey's big day, but according to one of the nation's largest grocery chains, prices have continued to cool on staples needed for a complete holiday meal.
Rodney McMullen, CEO of Kroger, told "Good Morning America" that this is the "third year in a row you can eat Thanksgiving dinner cheaper than the prior year."
The trend of softened prices, particularly on holiday meals, has stretched across the industry with major retailers offering affordable options to feed dinner to a crowd.
Kroger, which operates 2,719 supermarkets across 35 states, has Thanksgiving staples available "to feed a family of 10 for less than $50."
And if you haven't bought your bird yet, McMullen reminded that "right now is a great time to buy" because "turkeys are always the cheapest at Thanksgiving."
Some food at home prices have been on the rise, particularly eggs due to widespread cases of bird flu wiping out egg laying flocks which has dwindled production and in turn raised prices.
But McMullen said prices on eggs will "definitely" come down. "It's just a matter for the chickens to come back after the bird flu."
Despite some recent mass recalls on ingredients like organic carrots, McMullen assured that the products on shelves are safe to eat.
"I feel very comfortable -- the key is whatever it is you cook it correctly," he said. Adding that especially when it comes to poultry "use a meat thermometer" to ensure it's cooked through to avoid any foodborne illness.