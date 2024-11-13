As Thanksgiving approaches, many are looking for ways to save, and dollar stores are a great option, according to TikTok creator Rebecca Chobat.
Known for her @dollartreedinners account, Chobat has gained 1.5 million followers by sharing money-saving meal ideas using dollar-store ingredients.
With videos showcasing everything from charcuterie boards to bacon-wrapped pineapple skewers, Chobat has become a go-to for affordable meal ideas.
"I try to share meals that are prepared in under 30 min that are under $10 to make," she said, showcasing a variety of items such as pasta, smoked sausage, frozen vegetables, and even dried beans, rice and instant mash potatoes.
"There actually is quite a decent grocery selection," Chobat added of dollar stores.
However, while dollar stores might lack fresh produce and meats, Chobat said she gets creative with what's available.
"I do rely really heavily on the frozen vegetables," she said. "I often show recipes, using things like canned chicken as a form of protein. If you're willing to be a little bit flexible on it, you can still have a really great meal."
Even for the holidays, including Thanksgiving, Chobat makes it work.
"They have stuffing mix, they also have this roasted turkey gravy mix which is so good, canned yams are cheaper here," she shared, noting how dollar stores offer many Thanksgiving essentials at lower prices.
She said often for almost every holiday she would try to put together themed $20 dinners that include appetizers, entrees, two sides, and dessert.
But things don't always go according to plan. While inventory can be unpredictable, Chobat adapts and remains optimistic, as she did when she swapped turkey for deli ham in one holiday meal.
"This made four hefty servings so I am happy about that," she said.
Chobat continued, "Things come in, things go out. I'm always talking about what I might do differently at the same time, I do try to keep things in a really optimistic and uplifting perspective."
Chobat's flexibility and positive attitude have helped her make the most of what dollar stores offer, turning simple ingredients into memorable meals.
Her budget-friendly recipes, like the $8.75 one-pot spaghetti, which has garnered over 10 million views on TikTok, prove that holiday meals can be both affordable and delicious.