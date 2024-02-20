Guy Fieri is back in the culinary arena for season five of the fierce Food Network competition "Tournament of Champions."

In tandem with the season premiere of the bracket-style, challenge-filled show, Fieri joined "Good Morning America" on Tuesday with two chefs contending for team East Coast: Stephanie Izard and Dale Talde.

Throughout the competition, 32 of the nation's most talented chefs -- including all four previous champions -- will go head-to-head to create and serve delicious dishes while dealing with unknown randomized wildcard components in the sudden-death style show that culminates with one winner taking home the coveted "Tournament of Champions" (TOC) belt and a $150,000 cash prize.

Chefs Stephanie Izard and Dale Talde with checks for their charities after cooking on "GMA" alongside Food Network host Guy Fieri. ABC News

To see what Izard and Talde have up their respective chef sleeves this season, "GMA" challenged the chefs to face off in a little early morning competition, cooking with the same ingredients and tools, and adding in a little twist -- just like they would on "TOC."

At stake? $10,000 for a charity of their choice.

Check out their concoctions below using ground beef, basil and graham crackers and a panini press. Plus, you can shop the kitchen gear to make the recipes at home.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Amazon Cuisinart Panini Press, Stainless Steel Griddler, Sandwich Maker & More $99.95 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Hamilton Beach Panini Press Sandwich Maker & Electric Indoor Grill $51.98 Amazon Shop Now

Dale Talde's Basil Beef Kofta with Silky Cauliflower Yogurt Dip

Chef Dale Talde's dish basil beef kofta with silky cauliflower yogurt dip. ABC News

Ingredients

Basil leaf kofta

1 pound ground beef

1 cup large basil leaves

1 small white onion

4 cloves of garlic

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon Calabrian chili paste

1 teaspoon cinnamon

2 tablespoon cilantro

1 sheet graham cracker

Cauliflower yogurt dip

1 cup labneh

1/2 head cauliflower

1 cup basil

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

1 pcs grated garlic

2 tablespoons tahini

1/4 stick butter

1 lemon

1/4 olive oil

Graham cracker dukka

1 tablespoon whole coriander

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

1 tablespoon fennel seeds

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons marcona almonds

2 tablespoons toasted hazelnuts

2 sheets of graham crackers

Directions

Grate onion, grate garlic, crush graham cracker, mix well and let cracker hydrate. Mix all the spices then add beef, drizzle 1/4 cup water and form patties.

Coat the patties in olive oil and cook in a panini press.

In a 6-quart pot, add water and salt, cook cauliflower until soft. Puree in a food processor or blender with labneh, butter and grated garlic until smooth. Add all ingredients and pass through a sieve.

Reserve one piece of cauliflower and slice on a mandoline super thin for garnish.

In a mortar and pestle, add the toasted spices and nuts and crush. Then add graham cracker and crush together.

On the plate, add cauliflower puree, kofta patties, dukka, garnish with dill, parsley, lemon wedge and raw cauliflower slice.

Stephanie Izard's Silky Burnt Marshmallow Chocolate Mousse with Beef Caramel and Fried Basil

Chef Stephanie Izard's silky burnt marshmallow chocolate mousse with beef caramel and fried basil. ABC News

For the mousse

1/2 cup heavy cream

3/4 cup 60% chocolate chips

2 ripe avocados

24 large marshmallows, lit on fire to toast

1 teaspoon beef bouillon powder

For the caramel

Splash of oil

1/2 pound ground beef

2 tablespoons butter

1 cup dark brown sugar

3/4 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon finely ground black pepper

For the graham cracker

Butter, about 1 tablespoon per cracker

Graham crackers

1/4 cup white sugar

1 teaspoon beef bouillon powder

Basil for frying, garnish

Directions

For the mousse: Heat 1/2 cup heavy cream in a small sauce pot. Pour chocolate chips in to a bowl. Whisk in cream a little at a time, melting the chocolate. Use just enough cream to get the chocolate to melt in to a creamy ganache.

Once cooled to room temperature, add all other ingredients in to a food processor with blade attachment. Add in ganache.

Puree on high until super smooth, pausing to wipe down sides of bowl with a spatula as needed.

Once smooth, transfer to a bowl and put in refrigerator until ready to serve, needs about 5 to 10 minutes.

For the caramel: Heat a large sauté pan with a splash of oil. Once hot and shimmering, add in beef and fully brown while breaking up with a wooden spoon.

Once fully browned, add in butter to melt, then add in brown sugar and stir. Let the sugar melt and start to bubble and caramelize, then stir in cream over low heat and let caramel come together.

Simmer a few minutes to infuse the beef flavor. Season with salt and remove from heat. Let sit until room temperature, then strain through a fine mesh sieve.

For the graham cracker: Melt butter, then coat graham cracker and let soak up for a minute.Put in a panini press -- or in an air fryer -- to toast.

Remove carefully; it will be soft.

Mix together sugar and beef powder in a small bowl.

Sprinkle crackers with sugar mixture and let cool until crisp again.

For the basil: Deep fry basil leaves at 375 degrees F -- or shallow pan fry -- until crisp and transparent.

Transfer to a paper towel, sprinkle with some of the beef sugar.

To serve: Scoop the mousse into serving bowls, make a little divot in top so the caramel gets trapped. Drizzle with a couple spoons of caramel and top with fried basil. Serve with graham crackers.

"Tournament of Champions" airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Food Network with the finale battle on Sunday, April 7.