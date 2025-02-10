Grocery stores are now enforcing purchase limits on fresh eggs as avian flu continues to impact egg-laying flocks across the country.
A representative for Trader Joe's confirmed to "Good Morning America" on Monday that "Due to ongoing issues with the supply of eggs, we are currently limiting egg purchases to one dozen per customer, per day, in all Trader Joe’s stores across the country."
"We hope these limits will help to ensure that as many of our customers who need eggs are able to purchase them when they visit Trader Joe’s," the statement continued.
More than 150 million poultry birds have been killed in an attempt to combat the virus, known as H5N1, which has caused egg prices to soar and supply to be limited.
Other retailers, including Sprouts and Costco, have also implemented purchase limits on fresh eggs.
Many shoppers have taken to social media, posting images and videos of empty refrigerator sections where the fresh eggs would typically be.
"Due to supply shortages, availability may be limited in the coming weeks. Limit 4 dozen eggs per visit," a sign on bare shelves in Sprouts stated, that was posted by Brandon Curran inside his local store in Los Angeles.
On TikTok, dozens of users have shared videos of people -- many without shopping carts -- stretching from outside through the massive Costco warehouse to get to the fresh dairy and eggs section.
On its website, Costco shared a notice that states, "Attention: Due to supply challenges caused by the highly pathogenic avian influenza, shell eggs and egg products may be short or cut from delivery orders without notice. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."
And for any members attempting to order the eggs online from Costco.com, the big box retailer has a maximum order quantity of five.