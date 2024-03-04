To anyone who stocks up on seasonal favorites or standout grocery items featured in the Fearless flyer, Trader Joe's has recalled one of its popular frozen food items, which may be in your freezer.

"We are recalling Trader Joe’s Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings (SKU# 54988) with the best by date 03.07.25 and lot code C1-1 or C1-2 due to the potential presence of foreign material (plastic)," the grocery store chain announced in a message to its customers.

At time of publication, Trader Joe's reported there have been "no illnesses or injuries" associated with the recall.

"If you purchased Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings with the best by date 03.07.25 and lot code C1-1 or C1-2, please discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund," the retailer requested.