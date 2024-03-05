With Selection Sunday fast approaching, the food world is rolling out new offers to give college basketball fans another reason to keep their heads in the game during March Madness.

As the official hamburger of the NCAA Basketball Tournament, Wendy's announced Monday that it will offer customers $1 Dave's Single burgers or $2 Dave's Double burgers when ordered via the Wendy's app, now through April 10.

Whether you're a diehard fan or pick your bracket by team colors, the fast-food chain said it hopes to "[fuel] the fandom" with its March Madness deals, which it said in a statement "everyone can enjoy ... at a price they feel good about."

"The in-app exclusive March Madness deals allow fans to claim Wendy's iconic Dave's Single for just $1 or Dave's Double for just $2 in the Wendy's app to keep fans full and ready to cheer on their team!" the fast food chain stated in a press release. "As the Official Hamburger of March Madness, Wendy's is giving college basketball fans and athletes the quality fresh, never frozen beef that they deserve to fuel every buzzer beater, layup, and alley-oop all tournament long."

The Ohio-based chain said it will be rolling out more news for basketball fans throughout the tournament.