Wolfgang Puck knows how to throw an elaborate party with a robust lineup of incredible dishes, so it's no surprise that the LA-based Austrian chef will return to cook for the celebrity-studded post-Oscars' Governors Ball.

For his 29th iteration of the party, Puck will serve a few new items and gave "Good Morning America" an exclusive first look at the menu from his eponymous catering company. This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the legendary restaurateur's catering business.

PHOTO: Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck who will prepare the menu with Ghetto Gastro for the Oscars Governors Ball.
Marco Bollinger
In addition to innovative small plate stations with crispy rice to order, bao buns, wood-fired pizzas and more, Puck highlighted two new dishes for "GMA" -- a crispy tamarind glazed, asian-style fried chicken and coconut pandan leaf waffles as well as Ma Maison chicken salad served on an endive leaf.

PHOTO: A new dish to be served at this years Oscars Governors Ball party.
Wolfgang Puck Catering
PHOTO: A new dish to be served at this years Oscars Governors Ball party.
Wolfgang Puck Catering
Check out the full menu below.

PHOTO: This year's menu from Wolfgang Puck Catering for the annual post-Oscars Governors Ball party.
Wolfgang Puck Catering
This year's menu from Wolfgang Puck Catering for the annual post-Oscars Governors Ball party.

Tray Passed

Confit Golden Beet, Cashew Crème, Gastrique, Mint (vegan)NY Steak Crostini, Yuzu Kosho Pesto, Shishito Pepper, WasabiEverything Bagel Macaron, Smoked Salmon, Sorrel

Soy Marinated Deviled Egg, Ramen Spice, Chicken Glass, Scallion

Taro Root Taco, Charred Pineapple “Al Pastor,” Shallot, Cilantro (vegan)

Puri Pillow, Sumac Hummus (vegan)

Black Pepper Shortbread, Goat Cheese, Rhubarb

Endive, Ma Maison Chicken Salad, Celery Leaf

Miniature Wagyu Burger, Sharp Cheddar, Remoulade

Assorted WP Signature Pizzas

Spicy Tuna Tartare, Sesame Miso Cones

Smoked Salmon Oscars Matzah

Mushroom Potsticker “Soup Dumpling” (vegan)

Crispy Moroccan Lamb Cigar

Shrimp Tempura Spring Roll

Goat Cheese Stuffed Eggplant Arancini

English Pea Falafel, Pea Tendril (vegan)

Jalapeno Corn Fritter

Stationary Snacks

House Made “Street Corn” Tortilla Chips

Caramel Chili Flavored Popcorn (vegan)

Passed Small Plates

Served Cold

Poached Pear, Burrata, Pear Butter, Arugula

Hearts of Palm, Young Coconut, Cucumber, Avocado, Tapioca Chip (vegan)

Beet Napoleon Salad, Goat Cheese, Soft Herbs, Citrus Shallot Vinaigrette

Served Hot

Chicken Pot Pie

Cacio e Pepe Macaroni and Cheese

CUT Style Slider and Fries

Wagyu Beef, Celery Apple, Planet Carrot, Chile Ponzu

Cod Bouillabaisse, Pommes Olive, Sauce Rouille

English Pea Agnolotti, Peas

House Made “Ranch Dusted” Taco, Jackfruit Carnitas, Salsa Verde (vegan)

PHOTO: This year's menu from Wolfgang Puck Catering for the annual post-Oscars Governors Ball party.
Wolfgang Puck Catering
PHOTO: This year's menu from Wolfgang Puck Catering for the annual post-Oscars Governors Ball party.
Wolfgang Puck Catering
Passed Small Plate Sweets
Butterscotch Terrarium
Basque Cheesecake, Elderflower Macerated Berries
Modern Marjolaine Cake
Chocolate Caramel Flan, Sesame Streusel
CUT London Classic Trifle

Small Plate Stations

Fish and Chips Classic Crispy Fried Cod, French Fries
Tartar Sauce, Malt Vinegar Chips, Saffron Chips, Malt Vinegar, Ketchup, Garlic Aioli

Carving
Beef Wellington
Chicken and Waffles: Light and Crispy Asian Style Fried Chicken and Pandan Leaf Coconut Waffle prepared to order
Gochujang Spiced Maple Syrup, Bourbon Barrel Aged Maple Syrup, Toasted Coconut, Furikake, Assorted Hot Sauces

Crispy Rice Bar
Crispy Heirloom Rice Cakes prepared to order
Miso Hamachi Tartare, Spicy Tuna Tartare, Braised Mushroom Tartare (vegan)
Whole Loins of Ahi Tuna, Salmon and Hamachi, carved to order
Fresh Fruit Sushi and Sashimi, Coconut Rice (vegan)
Truffle Ponzu, Unagi Glaze, Smoked Soy, Miso Aioli, Sushi Soy, Yuzu Kosho, Chili Aioli, Pickled Ginger, Wasabi-Avocado Salsa, Tobiko, Kelp Noodle Salad, Shiso Leaves, Pickled Wasabi

PHOTO: The dessert menu for the 2023 Governors Ball.
Wolfgang Puck Catering
The dessert menu for the 2023 Governors Ball.

Grazing Table
Imported and Domestic Cow, Goat and Sheep’s Milk Cheeses
Chunks of Aged Parmigiano Reggiano
Dried Fruits, Marcona Almonds
Grapes, Honey, Honeycomb and Artisan Jams
Assorted Charcuterie
Marinated Olives with Rosemary and Orange Zest
Epi Baguettes, Grissini and Olive Breads

Stuffed Bao Buns
Confit Duck
Soy Braised Mushroom (vegan)
Char Siu Sauce, Spicy Hoisin, Sambal Chili, Pickled Cucumber Salad
Duck Fried Rice

Wood Fire Pizza Station
Classic Duck Pizza
Lamb Chorizo Pizza
Mushroom Pizza
Spicy Chicken Pizza
Prosciutto and Arugula Pizza

PHOTO: The dessert menu for the 2023 Governors Ball.
Wolfgang Puck Catering
The menu was created by Wolfgang Puck and Eric Klein, VP of Culinary for Wolfgang Puck Catering. Pastry Design by Kamel Guechida and Garry Larduinat.