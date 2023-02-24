Wolfgang Puck knows how to throw an elaborate party with a robust lineup of incredible dishes, so it's no surprise that the LA-based Austrian chef will return to cook for the celebrity-studded post-Oscars' Governors Ball.

For his 29th iteration of the party, Puck will serve a few new items and gave "Good Morning America" an exclusive first look at the menu from his eponymous catering company. This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the legendary restaurateur's catering business.

Marco Bollinger Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck who will prepare the menu with Ghetto Gastro for the Oscars Governors Ball.

In addition to innovative small plate stations with crispy rice to order, bao buns, wood-fired pizzas and more, Puck highlighted two new dishes for "GMA" -- a crispy tamarind glazed, asian-style fried chicken and coconut pandan leaf waffles as well as Ma Maison chicken salad served on an endive leaf.

Wolfgang Puck Catering A new dish to be served at this years Oscars Governors Ball party.

Check out the full menu below.



Wolfgang Puck Catering This year's menu from Wolfgang Puck Catering for the annual post-Oscars Governors Ball party.

Tray Passed

Confit Golden Beet, Cashew Crème, Gastrique, Mint (vegan)NY Steak Crostini, Yuzu Kosho Pesto, Shishito Pepper, WasabiEverything Bagel Macaron, Smoked Salmon, Sorrel

Soy Marinated Deviled Egg, Ramen Spice, Chicken Glass, Scallion

Taro Root Taco, Charred Pineapple “Al Pastor,” Shallot, Cilantro (vegan)

Puri Pillow, Sumac Hummus (vegan)

Black Pepper Shortbread, Goat Cheese, Rhubarb

Endive, Ma Maison Chicken Salad, Celery Leaf

Miniature Wagyu Burger, Sharp Cheddar, Remoulade

Assorted WP Signature Pizzas

Spicy Tuna Tartare, Sesame Miso Cones

Smoked Salmon Oscars Matzah

Mushroom Potsticker “Soup Dumpling” (vegan)

Crispy Moroccan Lamb Cigar

Shrimp Tempura Spring Roll

Goat Cheese Stuffed Eggplant Arancini

English Pea Falafel, Pea Tendril (vegan)

Jalapeno Corn Fritter

Stationary Snacks

House Made “Street Corn” Tortilla Chips

Caramel Chili Flavored Popcorn (vegan)

Passed Small Plates

Served Cold

Poached Pear, Burrata, Pear Butter, Arugula

Hearts of Palm, Young Coconut, Cucumber, Avocado, Tapioca Chip (vegan)

Beet Napoleon Salad, Goat Cheese, Soft Herbs, Citrus Shallot Vinaigrette

Served Hot

Chicken Pot Pie

Cacio e Pepe Macaroni and Cheese

CUT Style Slider and Fries

Wagyu Beef, Celery Apple, Planet Carrot, Chile Ponzu

Cod Bouillabaisse, Pommes Olive, Sauce Rouille

English Pea Agnolotti, Peas

House Made “Ranch Dusted” Taco, Jackfruit Carnitas, Salsa Verde (vegan)



Passed Small Plate Sweets

Butterscotch Terrarium

Basque Cheesecake, Elderflower Macerated Berries

Modern Marjolaine Cake

Chocolate Caramel Flan, Sesame Streusel

CUT London Classic Trifle



Small Plate Stations



Fish and Chips Classic Crispy Fried Cod, French Fries

Tartar Sauce, Malt Vinegar Chips, Saffron Chips, Malt Vinegar, Ketchup, Garlic Aioli



Carving

Beef Wellington

Chicken and Waffles: Light and Crispy Asian Style Fried Chicken and Pandan Leaf Coconut Waffle prepared to order

Gochujang Spiced Maple Syrup, Bourbon Barrel Aged Maple Syrup, Toasted Coconut, Furikake, Assorted Hot Sauces



Crispy Rice Bar

Crispy Heirloom Rice Cakes prepared to order

Miso Hamachi Tartare, Spicy Tuna Tartare, Braised Mushroom Tartare (vegan)

Whole Loins of Ahi Tuna, Salmon and Hamachi, carved to order

Fresh Fruit Sushi and Sashimi, Coconut Rice (vegan)

Truffle Ponzu, Unagi Glaze, Smoked Soy, Miso Aioli, Sushi Soy, Yuzu Kosho, Chili Aioli, Pickled Ginger, Wasabi-Avocado Salsa, Tobiko, Kelp Noodle Salad, Shiso Leaves, Pickled Wasabi



Wolfgang Puck Catering The dessert menu for the 2023 Governors Ball.

Grazing Table

Imported and Domestic Cow, Goat and Sheep’s Milk Cheeses

Chunks of Aged Parmigiano Reggiano

Dried Fruits, Marcona Almonds

Grapes, Honey, Honeycomb and Artisan Jams

Assorted Charcuterie

Marinated Olives with Rosemary and Orange Zest

Epi Baguettes, Grissini and Olive Breads



Stuffed Bao Buns

Confit Duck

Soy Braised Mushroom (vegan)

Char Siu Sauce, Spicy Hoisin, Sambal Chili, Pickled Cucumber Salad

Duck Fried Rice



Wood Fire Pizza Station

Classic Duck Pizza

Lamb Chorizo Pizza

Mushroom Pizza

Spicy Chicken Pizza

Prosciutto and Arugula Pizza



