As nonprofits, nongovernmental organizations and humanitarian groups rush to help with earthquake rescue and relief efforts in Turkey and Syria, one Syrian refugee-turned-restaurant owner in Tennessee has amassed nearly $130,000 and counting in donations.

After hearing about the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake that rocked northwestern Syria and southeastern Turkey on Monday, killing more than 20,000 people, Yassin Terou sprang into action to help.

The owner of Yassin's Falafel House in Knoxville -- which won the Reader's Digest Nicest Place in America accolade in 2018 -- decided to travel from the U.S. to his home country on a mission to help provide food relief, medical care, fuel and shelter to those in desperate need.

Terou launched a digital fundraiser to start an emergency soup kitchen and offer medical care, with money going directly to two organizations: CelebrateMercy and Syria Relief and Development.

Rami Al Sayed/AFP via Getty Images An aerial picture shows a make-shift shelter for people who were left homeless, near the rebel-held town of Jindayris, Feb. 9, 2023, two days after a deadly earthquake hit Turkey and Syria.

He told "Good Morning America" that his motivation was "helping people" who are impacted "to keep building bridges of love between different communities."

"Our community has never disappointed me when we ask for help -- but this fast response is showing the world who we are as an American people," Terou said.

Most of Terou's own family is still in Syria and one of his brothers is in Gaziantep, Turkey, where he is currently displaced from his residence as a result of the massive earthquake.

Shortly before boarding his flight this week, Terou told "GMA" that Noor Ibrahim, a nurse from Knoxville who owns a medical training EMT company, had also joined him to volunteer on the ground in Istanbul and south Turkey once they have more information and supplies.